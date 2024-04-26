Central Province Permanent Secretary, Milner Mwanakampwe is concerned with the increasing cases of Malaria in the area in the last two years.

Mr Mwanakampwe noted that the Province recorded an increase from 198 to 250 per 1000 population from 2022 to 2024.Mr Mwanakampwe who was represented by Deputy Permanent Secretary, Godfrey Chitambala at the commemoration of the World Malaria Day and launch of the 2024 Africa Vaccination week in Kabwe, said the government conducted a mass distribution of insecticide treated mosquito nets to 3,369, 265 people in an effort to eliminate Malaria in the Province.

Mr Mwanakampwe added that it is the government’s priority to ensure that efforts made to deliver maximum impacts in the fight against malaria contribute to universal access.

And Kabwe Central Member of Parliament, Chrizoster Phiri cautioned the community against taking self-prescribed drugs saying they should seek professional advice from health facilities.

Ms Phiri appealed to the Ministry of Health to consider giving Community Health Workers (CHWs) allowances to motivate them as they carry out voluntary work.World vision Project lead Manager, Simon Sakwiya augmented the government’s effort to ensure that Zambia’s integrated communication management network for malaria is expanded nationally.

Mr Sakwiya said that World Vision international trained 2500 CHWs, 1200 neighbourhood vigilantes for security stating that Central Province accounted for 60 percent of the total.Ngabwe and Chisamba are the most affected districts in Central Province.