Reports of UPND members organisation for Inauguration of HH irks Minister

Fisheries and Livestock Minister Michael Katambo says it is mischievous and criminal for anyone in Western Province to suggest that a new president will be sworn in this week to take over from President Edgar Lungu.
Addressing party officials at the Kaoma Council chambers yesterday, Katambo said it was unthinkable for anyone to create stories suggesting that there would be a swearing in ceremony to install another President.
He said Zambians and in particular those from the opposition should realise that President Lungu was elected President after scoring 50 per cent plus 1 vote in the just ended 2016 general elections.
“There is nothing that will change the August 2016 general elections results. No single paper will change the outlook of the results. President Lungu is President now until 2021 and beyond, ” he said.
Katambo challenged the PF leadership in Kaoma District to wait for the end of the week to see whether there would be a change in government.
The minister said people should stop living in denial anymore because elections were over and President Lungu was legitimately elected and occupying office.
He said people should accept that for now President Lungu was president and he has a government to run.
Katambo also warned against tribalism and other old bad vices that brings division in the country.
Katambo said this after he received reports that opposition UPND leaders in Western Province were going round telling people that the Courts would this week overturn President Lungu’s election.
Mangango Constituency PF chairperson Alex Muyunda informed the minister that the UPND were organising for the inauguration of its leader Hakainde Hichilema in Western Province.
Muyunda said the situation was making it difficult for the PF to mobilise in the region.
Let the inauguration take place and let the PF sue UPND to ConCourt, maybe we’ll get to know the truth of what happened in August
You like dreaming!
Minister, the only way to stop annoying dogs from barking is to say FUSEKE!
PF are petty. They have failed to win UPND members over to PF and now decide concoct a lie that people are telling them HH will be president next week just to provoke a statement from HH. HH is smart and wont be drawn into PF pettiness.
UPND supporters have the right to hope for better leadership dont they? All they are saying or telling PF is that they dont want to join PF because they want to wait for the day HH is president period. Its such a statement which PF dogs in Western province are twisting to continue to draw some money from thieving PF.
The truth of what happened during the 2016 elections is what is causing panic and fear among PF members.
Lungu and his bunch of thieves are are not at peace at all thats why they are drinking too much.
Banya ba PF baza ulula one day.
What kind of minister is that engaged in reasonable acts? Lungu fire that minister.
Even us opposition find it annoying to hear Katambo say sich
@Nubian, I agree. That minister and PF failing to mobilize in that province. FUSEKE! Mwe mbwa mwee.
Please stop dreaming,let it go ahead and have them locked up and it will be good reason to have them behind bars. And for the minister get your facts right don’t say things that are impossible. Learn to speak with facts. Steven Kampyongo will sort them out. Let’s wait and see whose the man.
This just the PF theives trying to deflect attention from critical issues—- disappearing roads, Malawi maize gate , high price of meal meal, solar Mills bought for $250 million with a promise of lower meal prices , calls for an audit of RDA, imports out striping exports even chickens still imported, mulugushi textiles , …..
In Zambia mwe. The opposition is equally as useless as most of the ruling party members.
UPND has been singing this song since August,2016 in 3.5 provinces.today i found two tongas along cairo road discussing the same saying that soon ICC will declare HH as 2016 general elections winner.i laughed!!!they were busy cheating themselves that Priscilla Isaacs has resigned from ECZ and run away to South Africa while Mr Chris Akufuna is resigning this week together with ECZ chairperson Judge Esau Chulu.where UPND get this fake news,nobody knows!!SURELY HOW CAN A NORMAL PERSON STILL THINK THAT HH WILL BE DECLARED BY ICC AS WINNER OF 2016 WHEN UN,AU,EU,AMERICA,UK,ETC HAVE RECOGNIZED EDGAR LUNGU HAS THE WINNER OF 2016 ELECTIONS!!!soon chainama hospital will be full of upnd cadres.these guys have now gone mad and if UPND do not stop this nonsense fast,in 2021 they will lose terribly!!!