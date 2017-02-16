Rehabilitation of the Luangwa-Feira ROad to begin-RDA

THE Road Development Agency (RDA) says China Geo Engineering Construction Company (CGC), the contractor engaged to work on the damaged section of the 89km road leading to Luangwa district, off Great East Road, is today expected to move on site in preparation to start rehabilitation tomorrow.

About 300 metres of the road leading to Luangwa town was recently damaged as a result of natural earth movements, prompting authorities to close it for the safety of users.

The damage is attributed to heavy rains.

RDA director communications and corporate affairs Loyce Saili said in an interview yesterday that transportation of the road rehabilitation equipment started yesterday from Lusaka.

“The equipment for the contractor has started off and will be on site tomorrow [today] because they are moving at a slow pace and, as you might be aware, heavy-duty equipment is not allowed to move at night.”

Ms Saili has also said investigations into the cause of the damage are still ongoing and details will be given when the process is completed.

“Our immediate occupation is to provide an alternative [route] and other details will follow. The rehabilitation process will take some time and we will engage Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit to help with getting people across either with boats or other means,” she said.

Meanwhile, a team of experts from the Geological Survey Department in the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development is trying to find the cause of the lateral movement of earth which damaged a 300-metre stretch on the Luangwa-Feira Road.

The damage happened on Monday night as a result of what experts say is natural earth movement, leaving scores of motorists to and from Luangwa and Feira stranded on either side of impaired stretch after authorities closed the road.

Mines and Minerals Development Permanent Secretary Paul Chanda confirmed the deployment of experts from the Geological Survey Department in an interview yesterday, saying they would compile a comprehensive report on the cause of lateral movement of the earth from the hillside which seemed to have caused the damage to the road.

“As a ministry, we are also concerned about what happened to that road. This morning (yesterday) we sent officers from our Geological Survey Department to investigate the cause of the movement of the earth leading to damage on the road,” he said.

Mr Chanda said he was hopeful that the officers would give a report and the nation would be updated today.

Meanwhile, Luangwa acting District Commissioner Ngoni Moyo said a team of engineers from the Road Development Agency (RDA) and officers from the Department of National Parks and Wildlife that carried out an assessment in the forest to create a temporary road discovered that the area was covered with depressions.

Mr Moyo said, according to the report his office received yesterday, the section of provisional road was covered with trees and stones and could pose a danger to motorists.

“The team carried out surveys and have found out that it was impossible to create a temporary road because of huge trees, stones and depressions,” Mr Moyo said.

Council secretary Gilbert Sendama said the engineers had since recommended that the mountain be dismantled to allow the gravel and stones to be put on the edges of the road to widen it.

Mr Sendama said the alternative deviation was about 40 kilometres from the Luangwa-Feira Road and it required full rehabilitation if it was to be used by motorists.

He said the contractor, China Geo, was yet to move to the site to assess the damage and suggest a workaround.