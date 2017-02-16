Mansa Step dad jailed for defiling stepdaughter

A 45 year old man of Mansa has been sentenced to 17 years imprisonment with hard labor for defiling his 15

year old stepdaughter.

And in the same court, Alfred Chisenga 65 of Temfwe Village in Chembe District was also sentenced to 14 years imprisonment with hard labor for

defiling a nine year old girl.

Before High Court Judge Yvonne Chembe was Rodgers Ngandwe a peasant farmer who was charged with defilement contrary to Section Cap 87 of

the Penal Code of the Laws of Zambia.

Facts before the court were that Ngandwe on several occasions had sexual intercourse with his step daughter left under his care whenever his wife went to the fields.

In Mitigation, Ngandwe pleaded with the Court to exercise maximum leniency as he was the first offender and that he was remorseful and

regretted his actions.

He also said he was the breadwinner of the family and that if given an opportunity to reform he would.

In passing judgement, Judge Chembe said she considered Ngandwe’s mitigation that he was the first offender and capable of reforming if

given chance.

However, she said the record showed that the girl he defiled was his stepdaughter left under his care and custody.

Judge Chembe said the child he defiled looked up to him as a father and that with so many women around he chose a small child.

In the same court, Alfred Chisenga 65 of Temfwe Village in Chembe District was also sentenced to 14 years imprisonment with hard labor for

defiling a nine year old girl.

Facts before the court were that Chisenga sent the girl to draw water for him from the stream and while she was going, he followed her and

pulled her in the bush where he forced himself on her.

In mitigation, Chisenga pleaded to the court for lenience and that he regrets his actions.

Passing her sentence, , Judge Chembe said she took into consideration his mitigation and is entitled to leniency.

However she said the records reveals the girl he defiled was nine years and considering he is over 50 years, the girl would have been

his granddaughter.

He was then sentenced to 14 years imprisonment with hard labor with effect from date of arrest.