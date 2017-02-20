Davies Mwila seeks suspension of PF members that sued the Litunga

Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General (SG) Davis Mwila has directed PF Western Province Chairperson Charles Mututwa to immediately suspend two of its Members for being part of the group that has sued the litunga with a motive to oust him.
The Pan African Radio Journalist Hermit Hachilonde reports that Mr. Mwila said PF regrets the group’s manoeuvres to undermine President Edgar Lungu and the Patriotic Front’s policy on relations with traditional establishments.
Mwila explained that PF have decided to suspend two of its members to avoid unwarranted suspicion and malicious propaganda that may come from some stakeholders alleging that PF is supporting actions by the group which is trying to impeach the Litunga of the Lozi speaking people in western province.
He reiterated that PF respects traditional leaders and establishments, explaining further that PF has a policy that deters them to interfere in issues of chieftainship.
Mwila noted with prominence that President Edgar Lungu and the entire Patriotic Front values the role the traditional leaders play in national development.
“Am directing our PF Western Province Chairperson Charles Mututwa to immediately suspend two of our Members for being part of the group that has sued the litunga “Mwila said.
Don’t they have a legal right?
But i think the same Mututwa is one of the persons that has sued the Litunga. this case will swallow PF in western i can assure you. i heard from someone yesterday that the PF in WP was asked to state their position, it was mum and now its the SG talking? SG its because Mututwa may be one of the persons suing. check your facts before you direct your chairperson to suspend his colleagues when he also should be suspended.
Did they sue as PF or Barotseland citizens?
Bulozi,Barotseland, is not a tribe, tribal homeland, nor is it a chiefdom. It is a Nation! Barotseland is a Nation!
All villages in Zambia are nations nothing to exclaim about here.
They have the right to sue. Just wait for 2021 may be people of Chipili will change their minds.