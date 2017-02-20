Davies Mwila seeks suspension of PF members that sued the Litunga

Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General (SG) Davis Mwila has directed PF Western Province Chairperson Charles Mututwa to immediately suspend two of its Members for being part of the group that has sued the litunga with a motive to oust him.

The Pan African Radio Journalist Hermit Hachilonde reports that Mr. Mwila said PF regrets the group’s manoeuvres to undermine President Edgar Lungu and the Patriotic Front’s policy on relations with traditional establishments.

Mwila explained that PF have decided to suspend two of its members to avoid unwarranted suspicion and malicious propaganda that may come from some stakeholders alleging that PF is supporting actions by the group which is trying to impeach the Litunga of the Lozi speaking people in western province.

He reiterated that PF respects traditional leaders and establishments, explaining further that PF has a policy that deters them to interfere in issues of chieftainship.

Mwila noted with prominence that President Edgar Lungu and the entire Patriotic Front values the role the traditional leaders play in national development.

“Am directing our PF Western Province Chairperson Charles Mututwa to immediately suspend two of our Members for being part of the group that has sued the litunga “Mwila said.