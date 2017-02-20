LifestylePhoto Gallery President Lungu’s Solwezi Tour in Pictures February 20, 2017 5 342 views Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet 1 President Lungu arrive at Solwezi airport 2 President Lungu arrive at Solwezi airport 3 President Lungu arrive at Solwezi airport 4 President Lungu arrive at Solwezi airport 5 President Edgar Lungu talks to Mothers at solwezi General Hospital 6 President Edgar Lungu talks to Mothers at solwezi General Hospital 7 President Edgar Lunga on tour of Solwezi Chingola Road Project 8 PF Supporters in Solwezi 9 PF Supporters in Solwezi 10 PF Supporters in Solwezi 11 President Edgar Lungu in Solwezi 12 President Lungu in Solwezi 13 President Lungu inspects SOLWEZI chingola road project at st Dorothy 14 President Lungu inspects SOLWEZI Chingola road project 15 President Lungu 16 17 President Lungu inspects SOLWEZI Chingola ROAD 18 President Lungu inspects SOLWEZI Chingola ROAD 19 President Edgar Lunga on tour of Solwezi Chingola Road Project 20 President Edgar Lunga on tour of Solwezi Chingola Road Project 21 President Lungu accompanied by Chitotela Sikazwe Mwila and Saili jogging on the Solwezi Chingola Highway 22 President Lungu in Solwezi 23 President Lungu being shown a police station under constructon 24 President Lungu tour Police Provincial HQ in Solwezi Underconstruction 25 Solwezi New civic CENTRE underconstraction 26 President Lungu Pose with students at Solwezi Midwifrey school 27 President Lungu Pose with students at Solwezi Midwifrey school 28 President Lungu inspecting newly built provincial lab 29 President Lungu Tour Solwezi Midwifrey school 30 resident Lungu Tour Solwezi Midwifrey school 31 resident Lungu with Kapita and Dr Silumesi addressing the nurses at Solwezi Midwifery school 32 President Lungu with Mvunga Mwila and Kapita inspect Solwezi- Chingola Highway Loading...
Ndipo kuli chizungu pama pictures, “President lungu ARRIVE at solwezi airports” and its not arrives, its arrive
There is even another word ati logging instead of jogging
This man must be touring this province frequently to gain millage..just see the supporters
Those chics leaning against my president
I AM SURE LUNGU DOESN’T WANT PICTURE NUMBER 11,,, ,,,,
SORRY SOME SECTIONS HAVE NOT ACCEPTED YOUR LEADERSHIP SIR,,,
TILL THE COURTS ARE FAIR IN THEIR DEALINGS,,,