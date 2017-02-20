ZeeMusic boss gets ‘Young Achiever of the Year’ Nomination

ZeeMusic boss ,Jasmine Kasoma, has been nominated in the Young Achiever category in the prestigious Women4Africa Awards to take place in London on the 20th of May this year.

Jasmine Kasoma has been nominated for her role in creating and hosting the first ever ZeeMusic Creative Awards last year, which encompassed all sectors of the Zambian entertainment industry.

She is thrilled by the nomination and says it was quite unexpected.

“I am really proud because Zambia has never really been nominated in these awards and honestly I didn’t expect it. It’s really nice to be recognised for what you do. I didn’t know my name was out there like that or that my efforts could be recognised.”

Jasmine has also caught the attention of Women4Africa for her work in the UK where she was the first young woman from Southern Africa to create a web-based mobile phone app called Get Connex’d, which allowed London youths to find internships, jobs and get career tips.

She also developed the Apprentice Oyster Card, a student travel card that helps students save up-to 30% on travel.

Jasmine holds a degree in Music Industry Management from the London Metropolitan University. She also has diplomas in IT and Community Arts.

She has also worked with high profile international artists like Lady Leshurr, Cold Play and Rolling Stones.

She founded Zeemusic in 2013 and the company has grown to manage the careers of Zambian artists Bacci, Zack Songs, Willz and Ghanian producer JOAT.

Jasmine Kasoma will compete with three other contestants in her category from Nigeria, Ghana and Jamaica.

The Women4Africa awards in their 7th year running now and aims to celebrate and empower Africa women by recognising and supporting the role they play in their communities.