2017 AFCON UPDATE: Senegal shine in warm-ups

2015 runners-up Senegal wrapped-up their 2017 Under-20 AFCON pre-tournament preps over the weekend with victory over the Gambia national team.

Senegal are in Group B and will be based in Ndola together with Cameroon, South Africa and Sudan who eliminated defending Nigeria in the qualifiers for the Zambia tournament.

Senegal beat Gambia’s home-based team 2-1 on Saturday in Dakar in a match that saw each side win a penalty.

Crepin Diatta put Senegal ahead in the 44th minute before Ibrahima Niane added the winner from the spot in the 61st minute.

Solomon Kanform conveted Gambia’s consolation goal from a penalty.

Senegal had prior to that played two junior friendly’s in Dakar against Kenya winning the first one 2-0 on February 10 in which Niane scored in the 8th minute while Dominique Miquilan added a 90th minute penalty.

The second game on February 12 ended 4-0 wit Miquilan and Diatta on target in the 6th and 18th minutes respectively while Habib Gueye added the third in the 33rd minute before Mohamed Pouye wrapped up the day in the 52nd minute.

Senegal will face Sudan in their opening Group B match on Februray 27 in a 15h00 kickoff at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Team:

Goalkeepers:Lamine Sarr (Dakar Sacré-Cœur), Idrissa Ndiaye (Diambars), Mamadou Moustapha Seck (Mbour Petite Côte)

Defenders: Waly Diouf (Valenciennes), Mamadou Diarra (Boluspor/Turkey), Mamadou Mbaye (Dakar Sacré-Cœur), Moussa Ba (Excellence Foot), Jean Jacques Idrissa Ndecky (Casa Sports), Souleymane Aw (Excellence Foot), Alioune Badara Guèye (NGB)

Midfielders: Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba Kane (Diambars), Ousseynou Cavin Diagne (AF Darou Salam), Krepin Diatta (Oslo FA), Souleye Sarr (Mbour PC)

Strikers: Ibrahima Niane (Génération Foot), Pape Habib Guèye (AF Darou Salam), Mouhamed Pouye (Mbour Petite Côte), Mor Talla Nguer (US Gorée), Dominique Miquilan (Stade Malherbe Caen, France) Ibrahima Ndiaye (Wadi Degla FC, Egypt) Aliou Badji (Casa Sports)

Coach:Joseph Koto