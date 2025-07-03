Advertisement Banner
Thursday, July 3, 2025
Police In Isoka Worried About High Cases Of K500 Counterfeit Notes

By Chief Editor
Police in Isoka District have raised alarm over the circulation of counterfeit K500 notes and are urging members of the public to be extra cautious, particularly during cash transactions.

Speaking during a live radio programme on ISO FM, Isoka Police Officer-in-Charge Lackson Hanyama disclosed that law enforcement officers have launched investigations into multiple reports of fake notes being used within the district.

“Counterfeiters are targeting unsuspecting traders and members of the public,” he said.

Superintendent Hanyama noted that criminals are taking advantage of busy trading hours in markets and shops to slip fake notes into circulation, adding that some business owners only discover the counterfeit after close of business.

“This is not just a police issue. The community must be involved. Timely reporting can help us catch the culprits,” he said.

Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

