By Kapya Kaoma,

As the clock ticks toward August 2026, President Hakainde Hichilema has many reasons to celebrate. The Kwacha has shown signs of stabilization—recovering from an all-time low of over K28 per US dollar in April 2024 to just under K24 by June 2025 (political policies affecting the US economy have weakened the dollar), according to Bank of Zambia data. UPND Misinformation Minister Cornelius Mweetwa recently assured citizens that load-shedding will soon be a thing of the past, citing rising water levels at Kariba Dam due to significant upstream inflows.

Meanwhile, the long-awaited Angola oil deal—first explored under Presidents Mwanawasa and Sata—is reportedly “a done deal.” If true (one cannot take anything from this administration at face value), this would diversify Zambia’s petroleum sources beyond the traditional Tanzanian pipeline route.

These positive headlines, however, shouldn’t distract us from President Hichilema’s troubling leadership.

Take the deferment of Bill 7, for instance. This proposed constitutional amendments seek to restructure Zambia’s governance system. Legal critics point out that some of its provisions—particularly those on the electoral system and executive authority—mirror proposals that Mr. Hichilema’s UPND vehemently opposed as dangerous to democracy while in opposition. Now, these same ideas are sold as democratic refinements.

While the deferral of Bill 7 in favor of public consultation may appear reasonable, many remain skeptical—and rightly so. Based on President Hichilema’s previous legal maneuvers, Patriotic Front Information Chairperson Emmanuel Mwamba has urged citizens to scrutinize the move, warning that the President may be staging a repeat of the Cyber Act mungalato—delay, then impose. Mwamba further accuses Hichilema of shielding himself from criticism by weaponizing tribal victimhood—framing policy critiques as ethnically motivated.

Public perception matters, and it has already shifted. Hichilema’s messaging on unity—his oft-repeated “One Zambia, One Nation”—is at odds with his unilateral decision-making, and intolerance of dissent. His governance style has been autocratic.

Moreover, the public’s growing perception of his arrogance is further fueled by controversies like the Lungu funeral impasse, unfilled promises, and the prolonged dual occupancy of both State House and Community House. Many now question the morality of a leader who preaches austerity while enjoying two presidential residences. Even UPND ministers struggle to justify the extravagance.

Then there’s the drought relief scandal. In early 2024, Zambia secured $20 million in U.S. aid to respond to a devastating El Niño-induced drought. Yet maize procurement was delayed, and distribution became chaotic. Overpriced invoices linked to the Food Reserve Agency remain unexplained. No officials have been dismissed or prosecuted.

Now, just months to the 2026 elections, the government has announced a last-minute maize import deal with Tanzania—in the year of bumper harvest. What does it say about Hichilema’s judgment? It’s like providing the COVID vaccine after the pandemic!

I wonder. Is it a political maneuver to provide free mealie meal during the campaign season? Is the regime hoping to deceive Zambians into believing it has a solution to the economic crisis? Regardless, will it address corruption associated with the maize scandal? Will it speak about the $3 billion lost annually to corruption?

Back to Bill 7. How can those who decried constitutional manipulation now lead the charge for it? The hypocrisy is nauseating. Pastor Nevers Mumba, one of Hichilema’s most vocal critics in the 2016 and 2021 elections, is now Hichilema’s prominent envoy—without ever explaining his dramatic shift. Is integrity still a currency in politics?

This is the rot at the heart of our politics. Politicians lie because of enablers like shameless Mumba and Mweetwa. Hichilema’s reputation hasn’t been undone by tribalists but by his shameful inner circle—those who lack the courage to speak the truth–the emperor has no clothes.

Yes, the UPND may continue to win by-elections—as the MMD and PF once did. But general elections are a different beast. General elections are referendums on character and legacy.

As August 2026 approaches, Zambians will judge not on lies, but on record. Unless something dramatic happens, every action by this administration between now and then will be viewed through a lens of deception. The social trust is broken—President Hichilema is a liar to the masses. This is the sentiment on the street and the bus.

Of course, vote rigging may be a well-worn suit for power, but in Zambia, it never leads to political legitimacy. Disillusioned people eventually find their voice. And when they do, the ballot box becomes their sound box.

Hichilema must confront a sobering truth. Four years ago, he rose to power on a wave of trust. In 2026, he may lose it on a tide of betrayal.

Will he lie his way to victory again?