The departure of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) from Zambia marks a turning point for the country’s agricultural development, prompting calls for innovation and resilience from stakeholders. Dr. Oliver Bulaya, a renowned authority in Climate Smart Agriculture, has described the withdrawal as a “significant shift” with far-reaching implications for food security and rural livelihoods.

For decades, USAID has played a central role in strengthening Zambia’s agricultural value chains. Its support included training farmers in sustainable practices, enhancing access to markets, and promoting nutrition-sensitive agriculture. Through its programs, smallholder farmers gained access to credit, improved their yields, and adopted business skills that allowed them to scale operations and increase household incomes.

“USAID enabled smallholder farmers to access financial services that transformed subsistence farming into viable commercial ventures,” Dr. Bulaya explained. “These interventions not only improved agricultural output but also strengthened community health and economic participation.”

The agency also invested in research and infrastructure that connected farmers to regional and national markets, while promoting technologies tailored to Zambia’s climatic and ecological realities. These advancements laid the groundwork for improved food systems and job creation, with added benefits to the national economy through increased tax revenue.

With USAID now exiting the country, Dr. Bulaya warned that Zambia must swiftly recalibrate its approach. He urged NGOs and other development actors to reduce their dependence on external donors and instead build innovative, homegrown partnerships.

“Local NGOs must rethink their operational models,” he advised. “Diversifying income streams and forging alliances with Zambian businesses can ensure financial sustainability and community impact.”

Dr. Bulaya believes that while the withdrawal poses undeniable challenges, it also presents an opportunity for Zambia’s agricultural ecosystem to mature. He called on all stakeholders—government, private sector, civil society, and farmers themselves—to collaborate in charting a new course.

“This moment demands bold thinking and coordinated action. By embracing strategic adaptation, Zambia can not only safeguard recent agricultural gains but also unlock its full potential for growth and food security,” he said.

As the country enters this new phase, attention will turn to how quickly and effectively stakeholders can come together to fill the void left by USAID and sustain the momentum toward a resilient, self-reliant agricultural future.