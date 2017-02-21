Teachers’ Unions hold indaba over proposed merger

Talks for the merger of the country’s four teacher unions are underway in the tourist capital Livingstone.

Representatives for the Zambia Union of Teachers (ZNUT), Secondary School Teachers Union of Zambia (SESTUZ), Basic Education Teachers Union of Zambia (BETUZ) and Professional Teachers Union of Zambia (PETUZ) were by broadcast time meeting at Warm Harbour Hotel to discuss modalities of a merger.

ZANIS reports that SESTUZ General Secretary Sitibekiso Wamuyuwa who confirmed in an interview said it was time for union leaders to ensure their unions merged into one as doing so would represent teachers’ interests better.

Mr. Wamuyuwa who is also Chairperson of the Steering Committee on the Merger of Four Teacher Unions said it was only through unity that the teaching fraternity could save resources and plan better for the benefit of teachers.

He noted that fragmented teacher unions had a weak voice and low membership levels as all of them were fighting to have a share of the 180, 000 teachers who are the current members of the four teacher unions.

“Fragmentation of teachers unions results in low membership levels and is a danger to the labour movement in Zambia,” he said.

Mr. Wamuyuwa urged union leaders to put their selfish interests aside and those of their members first, by having one union which would be strong and united.

“Fear of losing positions should not be there. As union leaders, let us put our selfish interests aside and those of our members first by having one strong and united union to represent the teachers.

Meanwhile, Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU), Southern Province Coordinator Maybin Kashumba said having a strong union was ideal and formed a solid platform for teachers to contribute positively to national development.

And Union of Education – Norway Senior Advisor Yaw Frimpong said teachers played a key role in shaping the national agenda and it was imperative for them to be united through one union.

Mr. Frimpong said by working with government in a coordinated manner, teachers could ensure there was greater public investment not just in education but in health and other sectors as well.

He said Norway had one union for teachers, and as a solid front, it (the union) had enhanced professionalism in the teaching profession.

Last week, General Education Minister Dr Dennis Wanchinga said splinter unions in the education sector were detrimental as they put a financial strain on the treasury.

Dr Wanchinga urged unions in the education sector to merge as doing so would be progressive and enable them to discuss and understand the challenges the ministry was facing, with one voice.