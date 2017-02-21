Chief calls for stiff measures against smoking in public

Chief Siachitema of Kalomo has called on the government to come up
with stiff measures to ban smoking in public and increase taxes on
tobacco products.
The Chief was speaking in Kalomo during the Tobacco Farmers
Dissemination and Sensitisation meeting said Government should also
help these farmers to come up with other cash crops other than
tobacco.
He said despite farmers making a lot of money from the growing of
tobacco the crop had contributed to the increased deaths of so many
people.
About six million people die from the use of tobacco every year
worldwide that was one person dying every six seconds according to
research.
“With the alarming figures of tobacco deaths I wish to urge the
government of Zambia to look into tobacco issues seriously and put
strong measures on people who smoke such as banning smoking in public
places, increase taxes on all tobacco products.
“For tobacco farmers see what you are growing, the crop is killing
people yes money is good but we need to consider the lives that are
being wasted,” he said.
Tobacco Free Association of Zambia (TFAZ) executive director Brenda
Chitindi said the country should have a development priority in the
coming years to promote alternative livelihoods for tobacco farmers.
“In the coming years Zambia’s government would be wise to reconsider
the recent support for tobacco production and instead seek viable
livelihoods that would help industrious Zambians,” Ms Chitindi said.
Ms Chitindi said the alternatives should include helping the farmers
to develop improved markets for other types of agricultural and
non-agricultural products and also to have access to credit.
She urged the tobacco farmers to venture into goat raring, piggery and
village chicken farming.
The University of Zambia, School of Medicine in collaboration with the
American Cancer Society in 2015 conducted a research in tobacco
growing areas which are Chipata, Lundazi, Kapiri Mposhi, Serenje,
Choma and Kalomo, whose finding show that the farmers were interested
in finding alternatives but they lack support to transition.
The research also showed that tobacco farming was not lucrative
economic livelihood for most farmers and that the grading of the
tobacco leaf was not favourable to the grower.
These are the traditional leaders we need in Zambia; very wise concern.
Sir I think we have more serious problems under the lungu dictatorship to look into than mere smokers. We are talking corruption by high level pf officials like Dora in the maizegate. We are talking arbitrary arrest of journalists like mutinta and victimisation of opposition and their families. We are talking an illegal president who had refused to have petition heard and is now removing Zambia from icc because he is a criminal.