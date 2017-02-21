Chief calls for stiff measures against smoking in public

Chief Siachitema of Kalomo has called on the government to come up

with stiff measures to ban smoking in public and increase taxes on

tobacco products.

The Chief was speaking in Kalomo during the Tobacco Farmers

Dissemination and Sensitisation meeting said Government should also

help these farmers to come up with other cash crops other than

tobacco.

He said despite farmers making a lot of money from the growing of

tobacco the crop had contributed to the increased deaths of so many

people.

About six million people die from the use of tobacco every year

worldwide that was one person dying every six seconds according to

research.

“With the alarming figures of tobacco deaths I wish to urge the

government of Zambia to look into tobacco issues seriously and put

strong measures on people who smoke such as banning smoking in public

places, increase taxes on all tobacco products.

“For tobacco farmers see what you are growing, the crop is killing

people yes money is good but we need to consider the lives that are

being wasted,” he said.

Tobacco Free Association of Zambia (TFAZ) executive director Brenda

Chitindi said the country should have a development priority in the

coming years to promote alternative livelihoods for tobacco farmers.

“In the coming years Zambia’s government would be wise to reconsider

the recent support for tobacco production and instead seek viable

livelihoods that would help industrious Zambians,” Ms Chitindi said.

Ms Chitindi said the alternatives should include helping the farmers

to develop improved markets for other types of agricultural and

non-agricultural products and also to have access to credit.

She urged the tobacco farmers to venture into goat raring, piggery and

village chicken farming.

The University of Zambia, School of Medicine in collaboration with the

American Cancer Society in 2015 conducted a research in tobacco

growing areas which are Chipata, Lundazi, Kapiri Mposhi, Serenje,

Choma and Kalomo, whose finding show that the farmers were interested

in finding alternatives but they lack support to transition.

The research also showed that tobacco farming was not lucrative

economic livelihood for most farmers and that the grading of the

tobacco leaf was not favourable to the grower.