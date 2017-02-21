In The Kitchen With Kanta : Mini Lemon Cheesecakes

It’s been a while since I did a dessert recipe for my readers; so I decided to treat you to one. I have a huge sweet tooth, and I absolutely love quick and quirky, little desserts. So today’s recipe is this really simple yet delicious Mini Lemon Cheesecake. I love these mini cheesecakes because of how easy they are to make, and they are exceedingly tasty and versatile; so you can add any flavouring to them; from strawberry and chocolate to simple vanilla. These are suitable for any occasion; from your midnight snack to your fancy dinner party. So give them a go and enjoy!

Preparation: 45 mins

Makes: 1 – 12 mini cakes

Ingredients

Cream cheese topping

400g of Cream Cheese e.g. Philadelphia

50g of icing sugar

2 lemons, juiced and grated

2 tbsps of double cream (if your cream cheese topping is runny, add more of this, however if it is already thick, then you don’t need to add more)

Biscuit base

50-75g of butter, melted

150g of digestive biscuits, crushed (you can use any biscuits)

You will also need…

A 12 space cupcake tin (3 inches deep)

12 x Cupcake cases

Method

Add all of the cream cheese ingredients into a medium sized bowl; cream cheese, lemon juice and rind, icing sugar and double cream. Mix well using a whisk – this will incorporate air and make the mixture nice and thick.

Melt your butter. Crush your biscuits into crumbs and pour them into a bowl; mix in your melted butter, making sure everything is mixed evenly.

Prepare your cupcake tin by lining it with cupcake cases. Press your biscuit mixture into the cupcake cases, using a teaspoon to smoothen the base out.

Add your cream cheese mixture on top of the biscuit bases. Leave them in the fridge for a minimum of 30 mins.

Just before serving; if you have any double cream left, whisk it until it becomes thick and soft peaks form. Top the cheesecakes with a tsp of the cream and sprinkle some lemon rind over them.

Serving

These delicious treats are best served cool. When they are ready to serve, simply remove them from the cupcake cases, and enjoy.

Kanta Temba is a Cake maker and decorator|Lusaka Times Food columnist|TV show host