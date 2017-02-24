Hayatou backs Zambia to deliver quality U20 AFCON

CAF president Issa Hayatou is backing Zambia to stage a successful 2027 Under-20 AFCON.

Hayatou arrived in Zambia on Thursday ahead of Sundays kickoff of the tournament the country will host from February 26 to March 12.

“CAF knows the continent of Africa very well that is why they gave the organization the right to host the Africa Cup because we are convinced that Zambia can host a successful tournament,” Hayatou said.

Hayatou arrives for the tournament opening ceremony as storms gather over his re-election with Anmed of madagascar mounting a strong challenge to his 30-year reign.

“We gave the tournament to Zambia four years ago so there is no relationship between the organization of this tournament and elections,” Hayatou said.

“Besides the president of the Zambian FA (Andrew Kamanga) is a friend from a long time we know each other from a long time.”

This is the first time Zambia is staging a CAF tournament since its failure to host the 1988 Africa Cup.