Republican President Edgar Lungu confers Chipata district the City Status

Republican President Edgar Lungu has conferred Chipata district with the Status of a City effective tomorrow Saturday 25th FEBRUARY 2017.

Speaking at a colourful ceremony held at the new Civic Centre in Chipata on Friday, the President stated that the district of Chipata had met all the requirements of a City such as having a population of more than 200,000 revealing that Chipata had a population of 500 000 as at last population census.

Chipata also met the requirement of a well defined central business district, an improved road infrastructure such as a good road network, facilities such as banks and insurance houses, schools , hospitals and shopping malls.

He also stated that Chipata had facilities such as hotels and lodges that met international standard such as the 3* protea hotels.

President Lungu stated that With the power vested in him under section 3 and 4 of the local government act cap 281 of the laws of Zambia, he therefore CONFERED Chipata district to a City from Saturday the 25th of February 2017.

Meanwhile, President Edgar Lungu has left for Chipata, Eastern province on a two day working visit.

And President Lungu has challenged economists to interpret the policy monitoring rate released by the Bank of Zambia. President Lungu said it is up to the economists to translate the statistics released by the Central bank so that ordinary Zambians can understand what is happening in the economy.

The Bank of Zambia on Wednesday set at 14 percent the Monetary Policy rate which ‘moral sway’ on commercial lending rates.

However, commercial banks are lending at rates as high as 44 percent. The head of state was seen off at City Airport by cabinet ministers and senior members of the ruling Patriotic Front.

Meanwhile Eastern Province Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo has told ZNBC News that the President will be in Chipata where he is expected to declare Chipata a City.

There after the President will travel to Mutenguleni to pay a courtesy on Paramount Chief Mpezeni. On Saturday the President will officiate at the Ncwala Ceremony in Chipata’s Mutenguleni area.