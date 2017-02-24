Republican President Edgar Lungu confers Chipata district the City Status

Republican President Edgar Lungu has conferred Chipata district with the Status of a City effective tomorrow Saturday 25th FEBRUARY 2017.
Speaking at a colourful ceremony held at the new Civic Centre in Chipata on Friday, the President stated that the district of Chipata had met all the requirements of a City such as having a population of more than 200,000 revealing that Chipata had a population of 500 000 as at last population census.
Chipata also met the requirement of a well defined central business district, an improved road infrastructure such as a good road network, facilities such as banks and insurance houses, schools , hospitals and shopping malls.
He also stated that Chipata had facilities such as hotels and lodges that met international standard such as the 3* protea hotels.
President Lungu stated that With the power vested in him under section 3 and 4 of the local government act cap 281 of the laws of Zambia, he therefore CONFERED Chipata district to a City from Saturday the 25th of February 2017.
Meanwhile, President Edgar Lungu has left for Chipata, Eastern province on a two day working visit.
And President Lungu has challenged economists to interpret the policy monitoring rate released by the Bank of Zambia. President Lungu said it is up to the economists to translate the statistics released by the Central bank so that ordinary Zambians can understand what is happening in the economy.
The Bank of Zambia on Wednesday set at 14 percent the Monetary Policy rate which ‘moral sway’ on commercial lending rates.
However, commercial banks are lending at rates as high as 44 percent. The head of state was seen off at City Airport by cabinet ministers and senior members of the ruling Patriotic Front.
Meanwhile Eastern Province Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo has told ZNBC News that the President will be in Chipata where he is expected to declare Chipata a City.
There after the President will travel to Mutenguleni to pay a courtesy on Paramount Chief Mpezeni. On Saturday the President will officiate at the Ncwala Ceremony in Chipata’s Mutenguleni area.
Because he was from there. Out of his depth.
Chipata people are backwards
Thanks
Bb2014,16
Ama JB.
I guess even Mbeba have been elevated to City Rats. Well done, Lungu!
but why not KABWE which has been there as developed more than chipata ba LUNGU think before u act
I normally don’t agree with your posts @Mushota but I am leaning towards your first sentence. There is too much focus on Chipata, Eastern province. How many trips is that since he became President in 2015?
That’s good chagwa lungu boi.
@ Mushota learn to appreciate what the president has done. There’s nothing like bcoz he hails from there. I’m not from Chipata neither am I from Eastern province but the Easterners in general are not backwards. Its u who is backwards.
Thank you Mr Chagwa, mwana wakumawa. EASTERNER for CHAGWA!
Thank you for the City status.
Keep building the economy.
So what will be the benefits of the new status?
Simple ! You pay twice the price for roasted mice!!!
Kabwe, Chingola and Luanshya are far much better looking and have by far better infrastructure that Chipata.
Bufi
@6 Barabas , that is what I am wondering too.. Like stated @Lovemore, going by the criteria used then may be all Copperbelt towns should be cities.
Exactly! I always thought a city was a town with a Cathedral Lol
Ba Lungu, what is the Criteria for City Status? ‘Ah it is 30 Taverns and half a dozen Brothels’!
Next it will be Kasama Mongu and Mansa to be declared cities just before 2021 general elections to woo voters. He will also try his luck at Choma in the southern province.
This small little town Chipata without proper planning conferred a city status – what a joke – just a political gimmick.
‘Beautified’ by vendors littered all over. With more taxis than commutors. No parks nor any landscapping to add beauty. A single fire tender, one mall, no cinema theatre, no swimming pool, Non functional airport and rsil track etc etc. Lacking most of the amneties to turn a locality into a city.
WELCOME TO ‘SEETEE’ OF CHIPATA
There is a lot of focus on Eastern province, in particular Chipata. It seems to be benefitting the most from Presidential attention. He has been to EP the most times since he was elected President in 2015. Am sure, if we checked on the distribution of fertiliser inputs, road construction, infrastructure development, am sure we will find that that province is number one. Is this a case of wako ni wako?
There after the President will travel to Mutenguleni to pay a courtesy on Paramount Chief Mpezeni. There after the president will travel to Israel to pay a courtesy on Benjamin Netanhyahu. There after the president will travel to Sudan to pay a courtesy on Albashir. There after the president will travel to Singapore to strengthen ties with that country (medical check-up).There after the president will travel to Saudi-Arabia to see how Zambia can start importing cheap oil from that country.There after the president will travel to South Africa to meet with that country’s president to seek first hand information on the latest xenophobic attacks on foreigners and how the same can be avoided in Zambia.On his return,the president will travel to the central province on a three day tour.OMG !!!