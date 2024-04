The Zambia Under-17 Women’s Team has intensified preparations for next month’s 2024 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifier against Uganda.

The third round, second leg qualifier against Uganda will be played on 12 May at Nkoloma stadium in Lusaka.

Zambia U17 Women’s National Team coach Carol Kanyemba says she is pleased with the player’s response in training.

Kanyemba has told FAZ Media that there is good competition among the junior players in camp.