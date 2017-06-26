PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has challenged youths in the country against engaging themselves in acts of violence instead of emulating his leadership centred on promoting peace and unity.

The Head of State said that he and other political leaders had set a good example of promoting peace and unity, which was a fundamental ‘ingredient’ in fostering social economic development.

Mr Lungu called on the youths regardless of political affiliation, to emulate his gesture as President of the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) to work towards enhancing national peace.

The President described the clash between suspected PF and opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) youths at the Memorial Park in Lusaka on Saturday, as unacceptable and an act that should not be tolerated.

“I think they (youths) should emulate their leaders and we leaders should set a good example to become intolerant ourselves, impatiance and then our followers will become the same.Me as President for PF, I would urge members of my party to emulate my conduct,” he said.

Mr Lungu said that if those that caused the ckash were known people , there was need to sit them down and give them counsel by leaders who should also play lead by example in counseling the young people.

President was speaking to journalists yesterday shortly after arrival from the Copperbelt at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport and was received by Vice President Inonge Wina.

The Head of State also said he was happy with the interactive meeting he held on the Copperbelt with among other stakeholders the Ndola City Council management and the PF officials.

He said nobody was charged, but was confident that more measures would be put in place following the meeting and that through such interactive meeting, they were able to identify some challenges that could be addressed.

The President, who was accompanied by his Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe, Mines Minister Christopher Yaluma and Special Assistant for Press and Public relations Amos Chanda, among other dignitaries, arrived around 18:15 hours and was also received by Cabinet ministers and PF officials.

Meanwhile, Lusaka Province police commissioner Nelson Phiri said investigations have been instituted and no one will be spared for causing confusion in the country.

“We will not spare anyone because of them belonging to a certain party. Anyone found wanting will face the law,” he said in an interview.

Mr Phiri said it is shameful that cadres decided to take their differences to a graveyard, which is a sacred place, and where traditionally, there is supposed to be peace.

He said the clash between the cadres was a barbaric incident which should not be condoned by peace-loving Zambians.

Mr Phiri said the behaviour by the cadres is unfortunate and should be condemned as it has potential to derail the peace of the country.

On Saturday, suspected UPND and PF cadres clashed at the Leopards Hill Memorial Park, leaving several injured and property damaged.

A bus belonging to the PF was burnt to a shell, while several UPND cadres were rushed to the hospital.