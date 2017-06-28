Wedson Nyirenda has named his final 22-member 2017 Cosafa Cup team that has three Zambia Under-20 stars.

Defenders Solomon Sakala and Moses Nyondo including midfielder Boston Muchindu who were part of the U20 AFCON champions team that reached the 2017 FIFA U20 World Cup quarterfinals in South Korea, will make the trip on Thursday to the ongoing tournament South Africa is hosting from June 25-July 9.

But striker Conlyde Luchanga of Lusaka Dynamos has been axed.

Midfielder Emmanuel Banda has dropped out of the team following his move this week from Portuguese club Esmoriz to Belgium league side KV Oostende who will represent their country in the Europa League next season.

Nyirenda has now one foreign-based player in the 2017 Cosafa Cup team in midfielder Salulani Phiri of Polokwane City in South Africa.

And 12 players who featured in the June 13 away friendly match against Bafana Bafana that Zambia won 2-1 dominate the team.

But Ronald Kampamba of Nkana,who was part of that team, was not picked together with Fwayo Tembo of Power Dynamos who did not travel for that friendly.

Zambia kick-off their 2017 Cosafa Cup campaign on July 1 when they face Botswana in the quarterfinals.

Both sides enter the competition at the last 8 stage after they were handed preliminary group stage byes.

GOALKEEPERS: Kelvin Malunga (Nkana), Allan Chibwe (Power Dynamos)

DEFENDERS: Donashano Malama, Moses Nyondo (both Nkana), Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes), Solomon Sakala (Napsa Stars), Lawrence Chungu (Power Dynamos), Isaac Samujomba (Nchanga Rangers), Webster Mulenga(Red Arrows)

MIDFIELDERS:Mwansa Nsofwa (Lusaka Dynamos), Mwila Phiri (Green Eagles), Diamond Chikwekwe, Jack Chirwa,Mike Katiba (all Green Buffaloes), Collins Sikombe (Napsa Stars), Godfrey Ngwenya (Power Dynamos), Salulani Phiri (Polokwane City,South Africa), Boston Muchindu (Nkana)

STRIKERS: Brian Mwila (Green Buffaloes), Justin Shonga (Nkwazi), Lubinda Mundia (Red Arrows), Chitiya Mususu (Napsa Stars)