The President of the Republic Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged all political actors in Zambia to submerge their individual and partisan preferences for the common good in the development of the country.
According to President Akufo-Addo, developments in Zambia, and the political tension that characterized the last election, where the margin of victory for the winner was some 100,000 votes, have left many worried, because Zambia is one of democracy’s success stories on the continent.
His visit to Zambia, however, the President stated, is “not come here to pass judgement, neither have I come here to find out who is right or who is wrong.”
President Akufo-Addo indicated that “I have come here to say that, as political actors, whether in government or in opposition, we should prove to the world that we respect the rule of law and are willing and able to submerge our individual and partisan preferences for the common good in the development of our countries.”
He continued, “We should demonstrate that it is not the ambitions of Mr. A or Mr. B, neither is it the fortunes of party X or party Y, which we seek to advance. The stability and progress of Zambia, and, indeed, of all our countries, and the enhancement of our democracies should be the paramount consideration that must guide every action of Zambians and all of us Africans in our respective countries.”
President Akufo-Addo was speaking at a State Banquet held in his honour by the President of the Republic of Zambia, His Excellency Edgar Lungu, on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, when he made this known.
Pensions for retired Ghanaian teachers in Zambia
Whilst thanking the people and successive governments of Zambia for the hospitality extended to Ghanaians resident in Zambia over the years, President Akufo-Addo raised for the consideration of the relevant authorities a matter which has been outstanding for some time.
“This involves the longstanding issue of the non-payment of pension monies due a group of retired Ghanaian teachers, who have contributed towards educating a large segment of the Zambian society.
It is time that this issue was satisfactorily resolved, and my information is that, happily, positive efforts are now being made towards that end. Let the end come soon”, he added.
Strong partnership between Zambia and Ghana
It was the hope of President Akufo-Addo that Ghana and Zambia continually search for ways to co-operate during his and the tenure of office of President Edgar Lungu.
“I have no doubt that, together, we can forge a new, strong partnership for cooperation between our two nations for the mutual benefit of our two peoples,” he added.
President Akufo-Addo reiterated his persuasion that Africa is breeding a new generation of leaders “who are committed to governing their peoples according to the rule of law, respect for individual liberties and human rights, and the principles of democratic accountability.”
These leaders, he stressed, “are looking past commodities to position their countries in the global marketplace at the high end of the value chain; leaders who are determined to free their peoples from a mindset of dependence, aid, charity and hand-outs; leaders who are bent on mobilizing Africa’s own immeasurable resources to resolve Africa’s problems; leaders who recognise the connectedness of their peoples and economies to those of their neighbours.”
This generation of African leaders, according to President Akufo-Addo, must not fail the longsuffering African masses, noting that “they must help bring dignity and prosperity to our continent and its peoples.”
President Addob is undoubtedly a voice of reason; one that exemplifies mature leadership and political style that all African leaders would be right to follow. How lucky the Ghananian people are to have such a person as President. I hope Lungu will heed his advice. ” . . . Africa is breeding a new generation of leaders “who are committed to governing their peoples according to the rule of law, respect for individual liberties and human rights, and the principles of democratic accountability.”
This visit was all about securing delayed pensions for former Ghanaian teachers who taught in Zambia sometime back. Nothing in common between the two.
The first visiting President to provide frank and objective advice about the deterioration in demcracy in Zambia.The President need to change course and replace the hot head,irrational and inexperienced aides as advisors with mature people.
Well spoken. This is a President who understands where the world is at the moment and where it is supposed to be heading. This is having the right vision for Africa.
Wise words
His speech is full of maturity. I hope our president can also learn from him as well.
The Ghanaian statesman has spoken a lot of sense.
Our misleaders need to see the big picture. We are a collective and should put the interest of the collective first.That is true leadership.
It is shameful for GRZ to fail to pay the dues of the Ghanaian teachers. Its a bigger shame that a lot of Zambians continue to sacrifice for this nation only to die waiting for their pensions. Very immoral. May those who delay paying pensioners begin to rot while they are still alive. May there children’s children suffer the same curse.
