President Edgar Lungu has said that the Road Transport and Safety Agency -RTSA is not as corrupt as people would want others to believe. President Lungu said that the agency has put in place measures to rid itself of such vices. The President noted that that the ZAMTIS system has made it easy for the agency to operate effectively.
Speaking when he and his Ghanaian counterpart Nana Akufo-Addo toured stands at the ongoing Zambia International Trade Fair in Ndola this morning, President Lungu said the country should appreciate innovative ideas which government is bringing because they are aimed at improving service delivery.
The President said that said because of the lack of human element, the ZAMTIS system is transparent.
The two Presidents toured seven stands at the show. The two leaders will later this afternoon officially open the fair.
This year’s trade fair which is being held under the theme; innovation for industrialisation, has attracted 6-hundred 45 exhibitors.
Not as corrupt may be yes but what of the chimtengo? Efficiency!!!! Give me a break I applied for a replacement driver license last year in September up to now its not out
The President dresses better than the other man
He is better looking and he is an inspiration to you and I.
Please pray for him to continue guiding us.
As of RATSA I don’t think they are up to the task, disband them.
Thanks
BB2014,2016
@Mushota, yes pray for Lungu, I feel sorry for leadership, the most abused leader by its own party. A leader calling his followers dogs with rabies.
He likes to wave at the people. A sign that he is a man of the people. People like him and he likes people.
Whom are you talking about? Of course people like rich Akufo.
Edigar take many seats … You don’t know jack u ride in Eagle cars. Just ask people aka civilians to tell you what’s on the ground. Actually just read the comments you ll have an idea of what really happens
IWE MUSHOTA IT RTSA NOT RASTA
My apologies
Thanks
BB2014,2016
You mean, not as corrupt as failing to explain owning Luxury Villas and a whooping K20m+ which are all above your gazetted earning power in under two years? Yes, but it is still corruption and abuse of office, Mr Lungu. The sooner you learn to put Country first, the better for the citizens.
Corruption has permeated in all spheres of life.Most of the ministries are very corrupt and luck integrity for their existence. Your statement Mr President is a mockery to the fight against corruption.There is no any institution in Zambia that is corrupt free.Most of these institutions are damn corrupt.The best is to accept the existence of corruption and fight it head on.
The statement is clear. What Mr President is saying is that the agency is corrupt but not as corrupt as say, Zambia Police.
The reason for corruption is the incentive.Take away the incentive and corruption will reduce. The idea that penalties should be high to deter offenders is the begining of all evil. If you peg offences at K50 per event then revoke or endorse the offenders licences on the third strike,this would reduce corruption.But if you put the office at K2700 and the cop who nabs you requests for K100 you arè more likely to comply to the officers corrupt advances. In the K50 case the office has no incentive to get K10 or 20 to let you go. The government would begin to collect some revenue unlike what is happening where the offices are pocketing the corruption money
All government institutions are corrupt in one way or the other except that some are more corrupt than others.RTSA is a one typical example that is more corrupt than others. Every time you go to the Ministry of Lands, Passport office, Immigration department and RTSA you will always find endless queues meaning their services are on high demand and that’s a breeding ground for corruption.