Government has put measures in place to accelerate the implementation of digital migration across the country. Minister of Information and Broadcasting Kampamba Mulenga says all analogue television services along the line of rail will be switched off effective October 1st this year.

Ms Mulenga says people from Chililambombwe to Livingstone must acquire Top Star decoders to avoid being switched off. She has also directed ZICTA to ensure that that there is adherence to the analogue switch off date.

The Minister has further directed the Independence Broadcasting Authority-IBA- to facilitate the transition of its licences to digital broadcasting platform before the analogue switch off.

Ms Mulenga said this during a press briefing to announce the analogue switch off plan held at Top Star head office in Lusaka today.

And TOP Star Chief Executive Director Leo Liao said the organisation will invest 2 hundred and 73 Million United States Dollars towards the construction of Provincial Broadcasting Stations.

Mr Leo said this will enable all the parts of the country to have digital television signal.

He said the realisation of digital migration will provide capacity for transmitting more channels and better picture quality.