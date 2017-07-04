Kampamba Chintu has become the sixth coaching casualty of the 2017 FAZ Super Division season.

Chintu was sacked on Monday after ten months at the helm at Kabwe Warriors.

The ex- Zambia defender was handed the job full time with the five-time champions in December after initially serving as interim coach at his childhood club from October, 2016 following the dismissal of Mohamed Fathy.

15th placed Warriors had under Chintu this season collected just one win from 15 games of which 8 were draws.

His sacking also came in the wake of a two successive defeats after losing 2-0 away to Zanaco in Lusaka before Lumwana Radiants beat Warriors 1-0 at home in Kabwe on July 1.

He has been shown the door together with assistant trainer Humphrey Malikoni but Happy Sichikolo has survived the chop.

Chintu has been replaced by Elijah Chikwanda who was recently fired by City of Lusaka barely two months after his appointment at Woodlands Stadium.

Other coaches to have been sacked this season are Bruce Mwape at Nchanga rangers, Ahmed Soliman at Mufulira Wanderers,Mathews Phiri at Nakambala Leopards and Zeddy Saileti at Nkana.