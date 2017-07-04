

President Edgar Lungu has said that the law will catch up with lawbreakers and those engaging in acts bordering on economic sabotage.

The President has called on Zambians to remain patient as they await a full report by security services on the fire that has gutted city market.

President Lungu said that if the fire is an act of arson, then those destroying public property are enemies of the people.

Speaking in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia before departure for Lusaka, the Head of State said for now security services have told him that it is too early to reach any conclusions.

President Lungu said he will wait to hear from security wings on arrival back home.

The President said that said the Nation must remain calm and ensure no retaliatory action is taken to worsen the situation.

The President said this in a statement availed to media news by his special assistant for press and public relations Amos Chanda.

Acting President Inonge Wina has warned that it is time to ACT against people that want to make Zambia ungovernable. Mrs. Wina said that government will no longer tolerate acts of sabotage, adding that there will be no mercy on the perpetrators of the acts, once arrested.

Mrs. Wina said that it is unfortunate that women and other Marketeers have been left vulnerable after the burning of their merchandise at City market.

The Acting President said that government is determined to ensure everyone is protected against all acts of sabotage.

Mrs. Wina who was visibly disappointed said Police are now on their heels to find and arrest the perpetrators.

Mrs. Wina was speaking shortly after touring City Market which has been gutted by fire. She warned that days are numbered for the perpetrators of acts of sabotage.

Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kamyongo has urged Zambians to be vigilant. Mr. Kampyongo said government is taking acts of sabotage seriously.

Early this morning Fire swept through Lusaka City Market destroying property worth millions of Kwachas in what police suspect to be an act of sabotage.

A check by a ZNBC news crew early Tuesday found the Market engulfed as shop owners cried helplessly watching their property burn to ashes.

The inferno is believed to have started around 05 hours this morning.The Lusaka City fire fighters were on ground trying to save the market.

Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe who rushed to the scene described the incident as sabotage.

Mr. SIKAZWE wondered why people behind the act were punishing innocent citizens by destroying public property.

He has appealed to citizens to work with the Zambia Police Service to bring the culprits to book.

And Lusaka province Minister Japhen Mwakalombe said burning of public property is barbaric. Mr. Mwakalombe said people’s lives have been destroyed as those affected by the fire depend on businesses they own in the market.

Meanwhile Inspector general of police Kakoma Kanganja said police are on ground and will bring to book those behind the suspected acts of sabotage.

And Macdonald Nyirenda a youth chairperson in charge of security at city market said the fire started around 05:00hrs in the morning after police opened the market to allow council workers to sweep.