President Hakainde Hichilema says Government remains committed and resilient to navigate through economic challenges by devising a number of interventions, such as the revival of the mines, among others.

Speaking during the official opening of the 59th Zambia International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Ndola today, in a speech read on his behalf by Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane, President Hichilema said through resilience and innovation, the country’s economic outlook is looking bright.

President Hichilema reiterated the Government’s ambitious agenda to transform the country’s economic outlook through partnership with the private sector.

The Head of State explained that the Government decided to reverse the gloomy picture of the mining sector dying, but currently the country has witnessed the revival of mining activities in Kitwe, Mufulira, Chililabombwe, and Chingola.

President Hichilema further added that in its continued vision to remain resilient, the Government has gone ahead to also open older Mines at Luanshya, Lubambe, and Kalengwa.

He stated that the Government further awaits the opening of brand-new Mines in Mumbwa and Mingomba in Chililabombwe.

“This scale of production will create thousands of jobs where drivers, mechanics, and electricians, among others, will be employed. In addition, other jobs will be created in the haulage sector,” he said.

President Hichilema emphasised that Tazara and Zambia Railways will come back to life because there will be a lot of businesses transporting mineral products.

The Head of State said it is for this reason that the Lobito Railway is being constructed to champion haulage of the minerals.

President Hichilema highlighted other government actions to improve resilience in the energy sector, where since 1964 the country has depended on hydropower, and the Government is tackling the problem of electricity in the country.

He noted that to this end, the Government has set a target of creating capacity to generate an additional 1000 megawatts using non-hydropower sources to mitigate the power shortage.

He said this is a significant addition to available energy considering that from 1964 to present, Zambia created 3,800 megawatts of generated capacity but now in one year 25 percent current capacity will be installed in one year.

The President explained that had this been the pace in the past, Zambia would have more than enough electricity by now.

President Hichilema has since commended the private sector for their resilience and determination amid challenges the country faced in the past three years.