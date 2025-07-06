President Hakainde Hichilema says Government remains committed and resilient to navigate through economic challenges by devising a number of interventions, such as the revival of the mines, among others.
Speaking during the official opening of the 59th Zambia International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Ndola today, in a speech read on his behalf by Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane, President Hichilema said through resilience and innovation, the country’s economic outlook is looking bright.
President Hichilema reiterated the Government’s ambitious agenda to transform the country’s economic outlook through partnership with the private sector.
The Head of State explained that the Government decided to reverse the gloomy picture of the mining sector dying, but currently the country has witnessed the revival of mining activities in Kitwe, Mufulira, Chililabombwe, and Chingola.
President Hichilema further added that in its continued vision to remain resilient, the Government has gone ahead to also open older Mines at Luanshya, Lubambe, and Kalengwa.
He stated that the Government further awaits the opening of brand-new Mines in Mumbwa and Mingomba in Chililabombwe.
“This scale of production will create thousands of jobs where drivers, mechanics, and electricians, among others, will be employed. In addition, other jobs will be created in the haulage sector,” he said.
President Hichilema emphasised that Tazara and Zambia Railways will come back to life because there will be a lot of businesses transporting mineral products.
The Head of State said it is for this reason that the Lobito Railway is being constructed to champion haulage of the minerals.
President Hichilema highlighted other government actions to improve resilience in the energy sector, where since 1964 the country has depended on hydropower, and the Government is tackling the problem of electricity in the country.
He noted that to this end, the Government has set a target of creating capacity to generate an additional 1000 megawatts using non-hydropower sources to mitigate the power shortage.
He said this is a significant addition to available energy considering that from 1964 to present, Zambia created 3,800 megawatts of generated capacity but now in one year 25 percent current capacity will be installed in one year.
The President explained that had this been the pace in the past, Zambia would have more than enough electricity by now.
President Hichilema has since commended the private sector for their resilience and determination amid challenges the country faced in the past three years.
Committed to navigate economic challenges in the 4th year?
Unfortunately the man has neither the capacity nor the competence to help us, the cost of living is the worst since independence. And instead of admitting to the harsh reality on the ground, he is instead full of self praise. Totally detached
Investments in mining being pronounced every day has had very very little impact to the common man with low employment opportunities compared to the huge unemployed base, i even doubt the benefit of the lobito corridor which will aid the transportation of our raw material called copper which we will import back as finished product, and even the additional 100mw of chisamba solar power which does not even reduce our loadshediing by 1 minute. These people should be reminded that what ever they are doing must translate into the improvement of the livelihoods of Zambians. Ever since they assumed office in 2021, the question should be , has the life of an ordinary Zambia improved and changed for the better ? Of course NOT, it has even worsened
Self inflicted Challenges since 2021
– halting of payment to local suppliers when they took over, thereby halting economic activities
– Export of maize just to come and reimport at additional cost
– continued exporting of power to to get ‘more revenue’ there by killing own SMEs
– Being misguided thinking free education gives instant benefits. With it in the 4th year, common man’s life has not seen any improvement, contrary to promises made
Free Advice – stop self praise and start working
Thank you, Mr. President A.K.A HH for being a great salesman for the country. There are those who listens and understand. It takes time implement and straighten out government policies due to a variety of factors inherent in democratic systems and large bureaucratic structure. Patience and persistence for services tom be delivery.
How can one say it takes time for things to improve when time frame was voluntarily given.and not under duress at all. Weren’t we told sworn in at 10hrs and 14hrs things would improve
Typical of the dark continent. The man is clearly failing but being cheered on.
Are the middle men in the fuel sector still there that we have not seen the promised 12 kwacha fuel yet. The PF we hounded out even had cheaper fuel.
Speak for yourself comrade not the have nots
Navigating economic challenges by supplementary borrowing.where is the money
From our mines?where is the money from our
Gold? where’s the money from our exports?
New dawn was the biggest critic of PF in
Borrowing but now doing the same.
We were told Bally would fix it, meanwhile the man is still navigating
Indeed it was said Bally would fix it Unfortunately being an assute businessman man didnt relate to being a good president it appears he is out of his depth too many components about life are missing leaving the majority of Zambians in limbo
Also the ECL debacle and loadshedding may be a mountain too high