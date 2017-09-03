[By Brig Gen Godfrey Miyanda – 30th August 2017]

“ConCourt Dismisses Miyanda’s Petition”, so bleated one of the Government Gazettes, otherwise known as Sunday Mail, on page 1 of its edition dated 27th August 2017. It is a miracle for opposition persons to get prominent coverage by the public media unless there is a negative twist to the subject. Yes, there was a judgement delivered as reported, but there is a lie and some spinning accompanying the report. Thus it is imperative to contextualise my comment on the report in order for the public to understand why I have reacted in the manner I have done.

The big lie is the following sentence in paragraph three of the story and its timing “In a judgement delivered on Friday…” No, Friday? If there was a judgement last Friday on 25th August 2017 then this was the second Judgement of the same Petition!

I filed the case “Godfrey Miyanda and the Attorney General, Cause Number 2016/CC/0006” at the ConCourt Registry at Lusaka on 11th April 2016, after paying the requisite fee of K226.00. The number 0006 signifies that it was one of the earliest ConCourt cases, in fact the sixth case. The Petition was accompanied by a Certificate of Urgency, with the prayer that it be heard BEFORE the Presidential and General Elections of 11th August 2016 because some of the challenged provisions needed to be determined before the elections. I served the documents on the Attorney General’s Chambers on 18th April 2016; hence even President Edgar Lungu, the PF candidate, was or ought to have been aware.

The Petition was heard on 18th August 2016, AFTER the elections; but six months later there was still no judgement whereas several cases lodged after mine were heard and determined. Early in 2017 the Minister of Justice announced that Government would be tabling constitutional amendments in Parliament; this disturbed me so I wrote to the Speaker on 21st February 2017 to pre-empt the tabling of the intended amendments until judgement of my Petition. Soon after that Petition, even before the Speaker’s office had responded to me, I was telephoned from the ConCourt on or 8th March 2017 with the message “your Judgement is tomorrow”! There was no prior Notice of Hearing but I nevertheless attended on 9th March 2017; the Attorney General’s Chambers did not attend.

Other lies in the story consisted of deliberately withholding information from the public, thus conveying half-truths. For instance the ConCourt ruled in favour of the Speaker taking over the reins of power; I had strongly canvassed against the Speaker taking over, even briefly for sixty days. I based my argument on the Principle of the Separation of Powers (I still do) and our independence history which has recorded that there was a state of emergency in Zambia continuously for nearly 30 years from 1964 to 1991 until the advent of the MMD regime! It was the position of Presidential Candidate Hakainde Hichilema and his Party in the aborted ConCourt Petition that the Speaker should take over. I lost my argument as the ConCourt endorsed the UPND position. So according to the ConCourt, as the law stands now, the Speaker should have taken over from President Lungu. So why has the Sunday Mail hidden this fact? Obviously it is because the UPND’s argument has been sustained although this is via the Miyanda and Attorney General case.

Again my contention against the mixed grill referendum was supposed to be concluded before the election but the Court decided it after the election and I lost the argument as reported. My only consolation now is that I had strongly and persuasively campaigned on the internet against that “twinning trick” to confuse voters and we, the NO VOTES, won. Those in authority started a false hate campaign that the UPND introduced partisan campaigning against the Referendum. But the truth was that the partisan campaign was launched by the PF President when he broadcast live to the whole nation at the Lusaka Independence Stadium, revealing among other things that the PF Central Committee (repeat PF Central Committee) had resolved that people must vote yes in support of the Referendum Question – clearly a partisan position!

I am particularly disappointed that I lost the argument to preserve our customary land for all our people. I shall discuss this fully later when I analyse the 83 page ConCourt Judgement as presently I have other matters running in the Constitutional and High Courts, including the so-called Third Term case. After rubbishing my patriotic red flag over our Republican Constitution, I hope that those charged with the responsibility to protect our independence and sovereignty will quickly swallow their pride and aggressively stop aiding and abetting the raping of our customary land by urgently effecting policies, strategies and methodologies that are above board; such actions shall put Zambian interests first, by delivering the fruits of the prophesied Jubilee Season – Prevention is Better than Cure!

The Sunday Mail also highlighted the allegation that my submissions were “incoherent”. To be incoherent means that a statement or submission is hard or difficult to understand or is not clear. It is my strong contention that it is the bounden duty of any judge or court that is adjudicating on a case to cure any incoherence by getting clarification from the party concerned BEFORE passing judgement, especially in the case of a court such as the ConCourt, where there is no right of appeal against its judgement, even as a Court of First Instance – mark this, NO APPEAL!

I am sending an exact copy of this statement to the Sunday Mail. I challenge them to publish this statement in full and prominently, on their front page, as a condition for publishing it, otherwise they will earn the permanent title of Government Vuvuzela. Fellow Zambians, brace for a second miracle in the Sunday Mail!

GODFREY MIYANDA,

BRIGADIER GENERAL,

[30TH AUGUST 2017]