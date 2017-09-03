[By Brig Gen Godfrey Miyanda – 30th August 2017]
“ConCourt Dismisses Miyanda’s Petition”, so bleated one of the Government Gazettes, otherwise known as Sunday Mail, on page 1 of its edition dated 27th August 2017. It is a miracle for opposition persons to get prominent coverage by the public media unless there is a negative twist to the subject. Yes, there was a judgement delivered as reported, but there is a lie and some spinning accompanying the report. Thus it is imperative to contextualise my comment on the report in order for the public to understand why I have reacted in the manner I have done.
The big lie is the following sentence in paragraph three of the story and its timing “In a judgement delivered on Friday…” No, Friday? If there was a judgement last Friday on 25th August 2017 then this was the second Judgement of the same Petition!
I filed the case “Godfrey Miyanda and the Attorney General, Cause Number 2016/CC/0006” at the ConCourt Registry at Lusaka on 11th April 2016, after paying the requisite fee of K226.00. The number 0006 signifies that it was one of the earliest ConCourt cases, in fact the sixth case. The Petition was accompanied by a Certificate of Urgency, with the prayer that it be heard BEFORE the Presidential and General Elections of 11th August 2016 because some of the challenged provisions needed to be determined before the elections. I served the documents on the Attorney General’s Chambers on 18th April 2016; hence even President Edgar Lungu, the PF candidate, was or ought to have been aware.
The Petition was heard on 18th August 2016, AFTER the elections; but six months later there was still no judgement whereas several cases lodged after mine were heard and determined. Early in 2017 the Minister of Justice announced that Government would be tabling constitutional amendments in Parliament; this disturbed me so I wrote to the Speaker on 21st February 2017 to pre-empt the tabling of the intended amendments until judgement of my Petition. Soon after that Petition, even before the Speaker’s office had responded to me, I was telephoned from the ConCourt on or 8th March 2017 with the message “your Judgement is tomorrow”! There was no prior Notice of Hearing but I nevertheless attended on 9th March 2017; the Attorney General’s Chambers did not attend.
Other lies in the story consisted of deliberately withholding information from the public, thus conveying half-truths. For instance the ConCourt ruled in favour of the Speaker taking over the reins of power; I had strongly canvassed against the Speaker taking over, even briefly for sixty days. I based my argument on the Principle of the Separation of Powers (I still do) and our independence history which has recorded that there was a state of emergency in Zambia continuously for nearly 30 years from 1964 to 1991 until the advent of the MMD regime! It was the position of Presidential Candidate Hakainde Hichilema and his Party in the aborted ConCourt Petition that the Speaker should take over. I lost my argument as the ConCourt endorsed the UPND position. So according to the ConCourt, as the law stands now, the Speaker should have taken over from President Lungu. So why has the Sunday Mail hidden this fact? Obviously it is because the UPND’s argument has been sustained although this is via the Miyanda and Attorney General case.
Again my contention against the mixed grill referendum was supposed to be concluded before the election but the Court decided it after the election and I lost the argument as reported. My only consolation now is that I had strongly and persuasively campaigned on the internet against that “twinning trick” to confuse voters and we, the NO VOTES, won. Those in authority started a false hate campaign that the UPND introduced partisan campaigning against the Referendum. But the truth was that the partisan campaign was launched by the PF President when he broadcast live to the whole nation at the Lusaka Independence Stadium, revealing among other things that the PF Central Committee (repeat PF Central Committee) had resolved that people must vote yes in support of the Referendum Question – clearly a partisan position!
I am particularly disappointed that I lost the argument to preserve our customary land for all our people. I shall discuss this fully later when I analyse the 83 page ConCourt Judgement as presently I have other matters running in the Constitutional and High Courts, including the so-called Third Term case. After rubbishing my patriotic red flag over our Republican Constitution, I hope that those charged with the responsibility to protect our independence and sovereignty will quickly swallow their pride and aggressively stop aiding and abetting the raping of our customary land by urgently effecting policies, strategies and methodologies that are above board; such actions shall put Zambian interests first, by delivering the fruits of the prophesied Jubilee Season – Prevention is Better than Cure!
The Sunday Mail also highlighted the allegation that my submissions were “incoherent”. To be incoherent means that a statement or submission is hard or difficult to understand or is not clear. It is my strong contention that it is the bounden duty of any judge or court that is adjudicating on a case to cure any incoherence by getting clarification from the party concerned BEFORE passing judgement, especially in the case of a court such as the ConCourt, where there is no right of appeal against its judgement, even as a Court of First Instance – mark this, NO APPEAL!
I am sending an exact copy of this statement to the Sunday Mail. I challenge them to publish this statement in full and prominently, on their front page, as a condition for publishing it, otherwise they will earn the permanent title of Government Vuvuzela. Fellow Zambians, brace for a second miracle in the Sunday Mail!
GODFREY MIYANDA,
BRIGADIER GENERAL,
[30TH AUGUST 2017]
These are Brig opinion and should have no space or room in front pages.
I respect and admire him – but I don’t understand him at all.
All in all I wish him nothing but the best.
Thanks
BB2014,2016
If only the Zambian chief justice was just 1% of the Kenyan chief justice, perhaps Zambian judiciary would be a marvel.
Miyanda the attention seeker. Take a seat baba, imwe mwalipwa akale.
But is the Lusaka Times any different from the government vuvuzelas like The Zambia Daily Mail, The Times of Zambia, The ZNBC and oh by the way, the Daily Nation?
MMMMMH! THIS MAN NEVER CEASES TO AMUSE ME – ISSUES ABOUT THE CONSTITUTION AMENDMENT HAD SEVERAL SITTINGS, WAS MIYANDA NOT ONE OF THOSE PRIVILEGED FEW VESTED TO PONDER AND DELIVER ON ZAMBIA’S RECENTLY PROBLEMATIC AMENDED CONSTITUTION?
================================
That said,Gen Miyanda, you are an old man today because of papers like Times of Zambia and The Daily Mail (“Government Vuvuzelaz”). You do not have negative personality because of them. I have been exposed to International media houses like Aljazeera, Press TV, RT, BBC, CNN, FOX to name but a few. The manner in which these international media houses conduct themselves would blow your mind. This is in relation to the 1990-93 Iraq and recently the 6 year long Syria wars. Of course these are not print media. If someone…
If someone lies against you, sue them. That story was written by a journalist you can easily ID. Your lone fight about issues of constitutional matters is purely your right. I will not comment on them. But when you begin to attack institutions such as the Presidency, the Media, the speaker, the Judiciary, your country, you completely lose me. Public media incessant songs about their much loved government of the day dates way back in years even through your time of reign as Veep of the nation. You will never get balanced news from them the way you would love. The fact that we have a handful of real private media houses with skewed views on the matters of the land is balance enough. Man, you made me feel like THERE WE GO AGAIN WITH THE GENERAL. Just form an NGO. I guess you and your HH…
… will be heard loud and clear.
Zambia’s judicial system is rotten and rot starts with the so called iron lady. She should have defended the constitution as she is the last person standing. She should not have allowed Lungu to manipulate the legal system. I am sure she has a lot to compare with the Kenya CJ
General Miyanda to me is a hero. The role that he plays in the governance and democratic system of this nation can not be underestimated. I think he is serving the nation better than even the majority of those in power, be it in Executive or Legislature Well done General.
What happens now? Nothing ….Just like those ministers who refused to pay back those salaries by appealing.
I dont know why they waste time even taking issues for clarification to CONCOURT…they will simply just sit on it. These Judges are handpicked by Lungu…they are indebted to him, some of them are ill qualified to be in those positions, just happy to earning those allowances …we need to change the way these Judges are selected. As ZWD put it “Chief Justice is appointed by an independent judicial commission that’s NOT appointed by President” ..same with CONCOURT Judges. The Kenyans looked at our Justice system and swiftly made amendments to theirs ..let’s learn from them now.
The question though is, IS HE BEING HEARD?
You can have it but if you’re presenting it the wrong way, you lose it all.
That is why people study psychology otherwise you would need a counselor as an adviser in the quest to delivering the point home.
I wanner be neutral to see things in his and your limelight, but as soon as he drops boom shells of partisanship whether consciously or other wise, he sounds like the all lot of you. A bitter man. I am lost as a result. The constitution issue is not a Gen Miyanda, UPND or PF thing. It is a national issue. Thus we cannot condone a selfish former Veep taking a lone stance on this. Are you sure we do not have avenues where is concern could be consistently presented? Saying things like I told ECL not to sign that document is not patriotic…
… enough. If the constitutional court throw out his petition, why not read it before rushing to the trumpet platform? He sounds satirical to me.
@Thorn in the Flesh You write so much BS and loads of hyperbole! Whilst we have the freedom of expression in Zambia, people such as yourself should be censored as you are bound to mislead! As a discerning participant in the country called Zambia, the General does indeed presents an interesting view point which any well-meaning Zambian will appreciate! To the contrary, I completely agree with you when you say”………The constitution issue is not a Gen Miyanda, UPND or PF thing. It is a national issue.” For those of us who have had longer life on earth, we know where we come from and must charter the way for our younglings!
Where was he when he was a Vice President naimwe. Hero where? Just talking every time. He should have been a hero if he had changed the welfare of his constituency when he was Vice President of this country. It’s just now that we are saying meaningful development in his constituency after he left government. So which hero are you talking about? He is just making noise
He’s also making gallant contributions to the evolution of the Zambian Legal system and case law.
Bravo to the good General.
What happened to your party bwana? Don’t hide behind incoherent articles, just tell us what has happened to the Heritage Party, otherwise to me you are just a weak vuvuzela!
There goes a PF shallow. What has the General said got to do with his Party. Can you challenge him on what he has raised than invoke your shallow appetite to also go for this that are not even an issue.
Please, please take break from being dull, ask your nephews or neighbours what his talking about if you don’t understand?
@MMD Chief Bootlicker,
That is their strategy and how they play the game. If they don’t understand the case being discussed or if its a contribution that affect their ego, then the easiest thing they do is either mock the contributor with derogatory remarks or divert attention to an irrelevant topic or shout out stup.id things.
As @The Chosen One, indicated above, General Miyanda is serving the nation better, unlike some of the people in the civil service and the government, who are actually supposed to stand for the people.
Worse still, are these vuvuzelas here, with nothing to contribute, be here to diminish the value of the topic.
This is the cadre mindset I always point even exhibited by Lazy Lungu, if you want to air your opinion do it via your Political party or form one.
This General is lost. His relevance was long outlived. Ba Brig Gen I blame you for not being Zambian President between 2000 and 2010. Zambia would have had disciplined citizens by now.
But you were a let down with your Hewlett Packard party
I totally agree with you kudos that had Brig. Gen Miranda being president of Zambia , whatever time frame, Zambia would have had disciplined citizens. The way things are now in Zambia, it’s like every citizen takes weed and that they all speak under the influence of the substance, insults upon insults.
Gen Miyanda should get on a plane to go learn from the Kenya election annulment case.
… more like a proposal for our Chief Justice. Is he/she alive somewhere???
Mr. Miyanda, this country needs you in one capacity or another. We all very well know that its only one president at a time. According to your writings, you are a very good man and very patriotic, but you are not the ” African politician (liar, cunning, greedy, thieving, selfish, non-hardworking, etc)” These politicians by far outnumber you and your type. You cannot openly work against them. Their greatest resource is their lies ill gotten wealth and their loud mouths. In my opinion, I would suggest you serve the citizens in a capacity other than that of president. You will be remembered for having served your citizens, not as someone that wanted to be president. I know you did serve as vice president, but as you know the VP is just a shadow of the president.
The problem lies squarely on us the voters, you informed somebody stole client money, the next thing you hear he is in state house. He has never bothered to explain or apologies, why because we are… Now we hear he has become an overnight millionaire building houses all over without winning the jackpot. Would you be offended if I said we are just a dull lot waiting for Jesus to come save us, period.
@Bapompwe
You are absolutely correct. The people of Zambia are the problem suffering from a severe mental malady. They were repeatedly told this guy is dishonest, a convicted thief, a drunkard and by his own admission completely unintelligent. But like the Jews who screamed for a dangerous criminal to be released instead of Jesus, they demanded and actually installed as president a man who can’t be trusted with money. Amazingly they are surprised that the president has suddenly amassed riches overnight! If anybody wants to help Zambia get somewhere he/she must first help the people. They are their own worst enemy.
@dustin, @Bapompwe, @Wantanshi – Good points!!!
Your views here does resonate with mine and totally agree with you. Zambians are not action takers and our people are docile about what is happening around them. They are easily manipulated by the cunny politicians who claim to be humble but yet busy fixing their political opponents.
The bloggers here are supposed to be representative of the educated elite, that Zambia has, but if you read the comments and views here, should not surprise you as to where we are as a nation. If the educated are so d.ull to understand the cunny politicians, then I doubt what you would expect from a kaponya, from wherever.
@ Bapompwe – when White Jesus in his White Cloth ascends from heaven all these problems will disappear…let’s just wait patiently!!
Dustin
Ask MPs who worked with Miyanda and you probably won’t say that again.
Why did Chiluba dismiss him?
:@Jay Jay, if racism is your hobby or game I am not into it. Next it will be tribalism, intolerance… Look at what is happening in Burma, Rohingya children have been beheaded and civilians burned alive, “genocide” or a “pogrom” is being commited against the Muslim minority in the country’s western Rakhine state. Yet a blind eye is being turned to the events. Even Aung San Suu Kyi the Nobel peace laureate is proving to be a disgrace, this is happening before her nose.
The General’s article clearly shows what is wrong with our country. The deliberate inefficiencies in our judiciary that is designed to favour those in power and ensuring the poor and powerless are systemically disadvantaged. The public media that ensures they only cover the powers that be, and coverage of the opposition is always in negative light, means checks and balances from the so-called media are completely useless. Not to forget the persecution of the private media that tries to be independent, and of course we have the police as the main tool of persecution for the opposition parties and individual citizens that dare to speak up and out. That my friends, is the true state of our affairs but of course if you’re a PF cadre or sympathizer, you tend to disagree with my statement.
Now that International Observers have been rubished and discredited in the Kenyan Election what does Edgar Lungu base his legitimacy on? The message is very clear. The UPND Petition relating to the 2016 Election has got to be heard in an Independent Court without fail. There were more illegalities and irregularities in the Zambian Election than the Kenyan Election. Lungu abrogated the Constitution when he refused to handover power to the Speaker of Parliament during the Petition Hearing process.Lungu illegally swore himself in office without a Concourt Declaration that he was the Winner and Duly elected President. #Let the Petition be heard so that the country can move forward.
“independent Court”??? So now we just ignore our constitution and start creating courts at the insistence of some disgruntled politicians, what kind of country would that be??? When did the ConCourt start declaring winners of elections??? Have you taken time to read the constitution??? Then in Kenya, it was a technicality not the voting that had a problem. The problem was at the point of transmission. Not ballots tampered with and it doesn’t guarantee a victory for Odinga. Do you think the Kikuyus will miraculously change their minds and vote for Odinga????
OMG,iwe @Zambian Citizen,
That is why your analysis is flawed, petitions are not meant to have the petitioner win, but are meant to ensure regularity and fairness.
Yes, re-election doesn’t guarantee Ondiga to win, but that is not the point, the point is whoever wins, should be technical, regularity and fair. Do you get it????????
As @Mwansa said, the Zambian election irregularities were worse than Kenya. Campaign Condition before and after was not fair. You had unexplained Chavuma case. the list goes on. Then you say let’s move on?
It doesn’t matter where the kikuyus will cast there vote a wrong was done and the courts ruled In favour of adherence to the rule of law this is what our courts failed to do hence this discussion,and it won’t end until the right thing is done the people wont stop demanding for the petition to be heard and the pf government will never settle down as we are seeing there governance is mainly focused on shielding the truth to come out.Anyone who tries to tell the nation of the irregularities and crimes which they committed to retain power is branded as an enemy as the case of Gen Miyanda
#kanene what zambia citizens is telling you is that the constitution birthed the concourt which later gave way for election petitions to be addressed. The Constitution says within 7 days the petition has to be filed and thereafter within14days to hear and determine the case/evidence. Now do you want zambia to throw away the constitution just because of hearing the constitution. If you are happy to throw the constitution then you must as well forget about the concourt and all that came in as a result of the new constitution. Meaning no petition just the simple majority rule. See how dull you become when you want your petition to be heard. A lot of things will go and no one will hear your petition.
Courts determine cases on the available evidence presented before them in a given timeframe. Odinga and team presented evidence before Kenyan supreme court. Next time you go to court present evidence within the given timeframe. So who will bring your petition back to court? And under what law? New constitution! laughable argument.
Asking the general where his party is shows questionable thinking. In the first place what the general is doing must be commended rather than attacked. This is the gentleman who spends time studying the happenings and when he makes a comment he usually has critical issues to share with the larger populace.
What is terribly wrong is that the greater majority of the Zambian electorate is highly electorally illiterate. People who do not appreciate their civil and social and economic rights should he no right to participate in elections. They distort the true meaning of elections. How do you have those tens of thousands of cadres from both PF and UPND form the national voting character? in a normal democracy where people are electorally literate you cannot have Kampamba Mulenga as minister, Lusambo, Vincent Mwale, Dora Bokosi, that Defense minister who insluted people last year, and handa Kabwe as PS. You cannot have that UPND person as spokes person of a normal party and Tilyenji as a president. There is something terribly wrong. Speaking of Tilyenji Chanda Kaunda, he is the only presidential…
Let the petition be heard the PF did not think this through when they threw the case out of the con court….just Like my my grandfather used to say”There is no short cut in life” this will cause problems for PF.
At one point when it was apparent that ECL had been accepted by the general population, certain characters ganged up and hatched a plan to undermine his government. Like the recent article by people like Prof. Ndulo, General Miyanda and these detractors seek to plant the seed of doubt in the minds of Zambians. Another tactic is to discredit the very institutions that bind our country together; If they succeed to show that these institutions have been compromised, the population will doubt ECL’s legitimacy. But then you wonder, when Mwanawasa was abrogating the constitution by hounding a DPP out of office, where were these elder citizens to guard the constitution??? When Mutembo Nchito was ravaging and personalising the judiciary by threatening Judges, where was Gen. Miyanda or Prof…
….alarm the nation?? The answer is simple, when you have hidden motives, when you unfairly choose sides in such matters, your ability to lead becomes compromised. In the end respect even from your most ardent supporters, is lost. The general’s political record speaks volumes of his fall from grace: from a vibrant party leader (who in many circles was seen as a future president) that had parliamentary seats and numerous councillors, to a social media commentator who has no influence in the corridors of power and can’t even get an appointment with political and government office holders. How sad!!!
@Zambian Citizen. Deal with the current situation and issues raised by Gen Miyanda. The issue is that Concourt has ruled that ECL abrogated the Zambian Constitution when he refused to handover power to the Speaker of Parliament during the Petition Hearing process. This is a Treasonable offence. ECL was illegally sworn in Office without a Declaration from Concourt that he was the Winner and duly elected President. Events in the Kenyan Election have underlined that Foreign Observers are not to be relied on therefore we have to asses whether or not ECZ conducted the 2016 Election in accordance with our Zambian Constitution and Electoral Laws. To check this we need an Independent Court to hear and determine the UPND Petition for the 2016 Election. Mulandu tauboli.#Let the Petition be heard…
Just you saying ECL didn’t handover to the Speaker and it is treasonable, Concourt declaring the winner of an election, and needing an “independent court” just demonstrates you lack of understanding of our constitution. I won’t bother commenting further but advise you to take interest an the contents of the constitution than just follow what those loser politicians from upnd tell you. Good luck!!
Zambia is paralyzed country – politically, academically and economically. People spend all their lives talking instead of taking responsible actions. Good luck!
Try something else General, it seems obvious that poltics is not for you and underfive.
The easiest job is to get into politics where you will have support from all those opposed to a sitting government regardless of the merits.
Why are these political commentators fail to address the the second ballot is surprising. What happened in Kenya where elections are nullified that is the point at which the speaker resumes power. We copied the electoral clauses from Kenya mind you. The president is not allowed to hand over power to speaker in the first ballot. Besides the concourt had nothing to decide upon since the petitioners brought no evidence before the courts. I say this again. The new constitution birthed the concourt which later gave way for the petition. If you insist that your petition be heard which is breaching the constitution then forget about the concourt and all that goes with it. Should we drop the constitution for your stupid petition. God forbid else we will be in breach of the constitution.
I honestly think Gen Miyanda can do better. I love him that is why I continuously reprimand him on his comments on this blog spot. He could have a point but it is either wrongly presented or the presentation is full of subjective sentiments. It’s not about your way or the high way. You cannot give paracetamol to the sick with hate speech, mockery and rebuke. I say you can do better because, you were our veep. You have tasted power. Right now I feel like encouraging ECL and those people you purportedly right to to indeed swallow their pride in the hype of your insensitively woven connotations to try and read your petitions in a view to extracting real staff (the big picture) outa your letters. I hope you don’t sound like your LT postings when addressing your targets. Otherwise, you sound…
.. miserable. You see this my comment is well meant.
PF Bloggers don’t understand. The ECZ didn’t conduct the 2016 Election in accordance with the Zambian Constitution and Electoral Laws. This means that ECL is illegitimate. To make matters worse ECL according to a recent Concourt Judgment mabrogated the Zambian Constitution when he refused to handover power to the Speaker during the Petition Hearing. This is a Treasonable offence. Besides ECL was not declared by Concourt the Winner of the 2016 Election and duly elected President. The Petition must be heard in Court and ECL must produce evidence in Court showing that he won the Election and HH lost. Mulandu tauboli so lets hear the Petition without fail. Without Hearing the Petition ECL will stew in Illegitimacy.No wonder President Buhari of Nigeria has invited HH to Nigeria. The steps to…
@19 Mundia, is that gibberish from UPNDonkeys. I don’t remember any Concourt judgement during the petition about President Lungu handing over power to the Speaker. To be polite to underfive the petition died of natural causes. Once it died the declaration of the winner by ECZ stands. There is nothing for the Concourt to declare once a petition collapses. Let’s not waste time and national resources pulling your own country down for the next five years, when you failed to provide evidence. Tyere is another chance just round tge cirner in 2021 for UPNDonkeys to get their act together. All that you donkeys is to blame everybody else even when you have glaring deficiencies yourselves. What’s wrong with UPNDonkeys kanshi?
Your case in the underfive petition was that you had evidence of vote rigging which you failed to provide, just like when you illegally impounded and searched ECZ trucks and found nothing.
If I was a ConCourt judge in Zambia I would be so embarrassed. These guys had a chance to make history but couldn’t. Lucky we have the Kenyan judiciary as the pride of Africa.
In Kenya Uguru Kenyatta will cintinue to be President and organise the elections as ordered by Concourt. If there is another stalemate or further proof of rigging, then he will handover to the Speaker to supervise the next elections.
My dear $terrible do you know even a simple topic trigonometric function is hard to be understood by grade 5 regardless of how present it to him. I don’t see these under5s understanding anything any sooner. The constitution which hh promised to release within 1 month of being in officer after being elected would’ve been a puzzle for them to put it together. Just forget about them. Finkulwa…
Well said Brig Gen Miyanda. A gentleman I salute among our heros. Whether your petition will be heard or not, the nation has read it and heard it, that is important. Do not give up.
I totally agree with you on the separation of powers, why should the speak take over the country because there’s a petition? I don’t subscribe to this school of thought
If half of Zambia’s politicians had a mind and heart like the general’s. Zambia would be a developed nation.
PF Bloggers are always gloating about UPND Lawyers wasting time on Preliminaries. Well in the Kenyan Case the Supreme Court (SC) guided the Petition Hearing as follows:
1. Preliminary issues: 5days
2.Submission of Evidence: 5days
3. 4 days for SC to consider and determine the Petition and make a Judgment on the 14th Day
3. The SC worked for long hours per day and Saturdays and Sundays were work days. The Zambian Concourt did not work on Saturday and Sundays and therefore 14 working days lapsed on 8th September 2016 and the Petition was abandoned on 2nd September 2016.
4. Concourt did not guide the Petition Hearing as they wanted to exhaust 14 days without Hearing the Petition. U can judge for yourself as to who was wrong.
Godfrey Miyanda, thanks for this contribution. Your thought provoking debates are very helpful to a young democracy. Don’t be discouraged. Remember partly we are still in stone age, so there will be a lot of people who will want to punch holes in anything progressive because they have to eat.