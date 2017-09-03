POLICE on Friday raided a house in Lusaka’s Woodlands area and stopped an alleged sex party involving 70 teenagers aged between 13 and 18.
Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said in a statement yesterday that bottles of beer and used condoms were found on the scene. The incident happened between 17:00 hours and 18:00 hours.
Mrs Katongo said police knew about the party after receiving a report from a concerned citizen.
“About 70 of them were rounded up and picked. They were locked up after charging them with conduct likely to cause breach of the peace,” she said.
Mrs Katongo said parents and guardians turned up and pleaded with the police to have the juveniles released and paid admission of guilt for them. The juveniles have since been released.
Some parents were reportedly shocked to find their children at the police station because most said they had dropped them off at various schools and tuition centres for lessons.
“Police are looking for the owner of the house because in this country, it is an offence to use premises as brothels. Action on the owner of the house will depend on the outcome of our investigations,” she said.
Meanwhile, Media Networks on Children’s Rights and Development director Henry Kabwe has regretted the continued increase of juveniles engaging in sex parties and other illicit activities.
Mr Kabwe has since called on the police to also look into issues of defilement and counselling, especially that the youngest was 13 years old.
“Parents must begin to lobby for the re-introduction of play parks for our children so that our children can have other forms of entertainment. As it is, they have easy access to internet and sometimes end up copying the wrong things,” he said.
I feel like throwing up. Why is this allowed to happen in a Christian nation ?
I bet this news has been sensationalised. I don’t believe any of it.
Thanks
BB2014,2016
In a country full of Christians who are like Mushota, this is expected.
Youth Binge sex parties are global, sex revolution started in the 60s Mushota dear, just ask your dad and mum about the hippies.
Makes sad reading. I wonder how they even managed to woe each other to the party
ALL THESE ARE COMING FROM THE WESTERN COUNTRIES. PARENTS ARE IN THE FIRST PLACE ADOPTING WESTERN LIFESTYLES RATHER THAN A ZAMBIAN CULTURAL LIFE WHERE PARENTS ARE RESPONSIBLE OF WHERE, WHAT AND WHO THEIR CHILDREN PLAY WITH. CHILDREN ARE JUST GROWING LIKE WEED IN THE GARDEN WITHOUT BEING MANAGED AND CONTROLLED BY THEIR PARENTS OR GUARDIANS. ZAMBIA HAS COMPLETELY LOST CULTURAL IDENTITY. I HAVE SEEN A LOT OF CHILDREN COMING FROM ZAMBIA WHO DO NOT KNOW SPEAK ANY OF THE ZAMBIAN LANGUAGES APART FROM ENGLISH. ANY CULTURE IS LEARNT THROUGH THAT LANDS LANGUAGE. ZAMBIANS WHO SPEAK ENGLISH TO THEIR CHILDREN EVEN IN THEIR HOMES SHOULD KNOW THAT THEY ARE AUTOMATICALLY TEACHING THEM WESTERN LIFESTYLE. ASIANS AND TO SOME EXTENT NIGERIANS SPEAK THEIR LANGUAGES TO THEIR CHILDREN AT HOME AND WHENEVER WITH…
ASIANS AND TO SOME EXTENT NIGERIANS SPEAK THEIR LANGUAGES TO THEIR CHILDREN AT HOME AND WHENEVER WITH THEM. SO, PARENTS ARE JUST REAPING WHAT THEY SOW. SEX PARTY? I NEVER HEARD THAT DURING MY YOUNG AGE.
Speaking of orgies, the former head of IMF, Dominique Strauss Kahn, comes to mind.
Orgies are things the educated, rich and powerful people get up to. The People who have enslaved our nation, and the rest of Africa.
But now the slave is following the masters footsteps. I foresee future leaders in these teenagers.
1. christian nation is a generalised statement. It does not mean everyone is christian. Its like having frogs in a fishpond, that’s nothing strange.
Dustin .yes frogs in a fishpond.
It’s not up to parents to lobby for play parks from the local councils. Using population census figures and the well paid town planners, local councils should be able to know exactly where playparks ought to be located in the neighbourhoods. It is time the taxpayer/citizen gets what he/she pays for from these local councils. Proper town planners are needed in our town planners offices.
This is ridiculous. We have all been to teenage parties! Is it now a crime to have a party ! I can understand if they were making a noise and you went and told them to stop the party but to throw them in jail !
“Happy is the one who takes your babies and smashes them against the rocks.”
Mustafa obviosly doesn’t know what a sex party is… lol.
Ever wondered why some animals eat their young???
Mustafa you are not normal. Do you even know the interpretation of this so called sex party:
With a heavy hear it means UKUTOMBANA KWA CHINKUMBAWILE or UKUTOMBA NO KUTOMBWA KWA CHINKUMBAWILE.
May the Lord forgive he owner of the house and the irresponsible parents who could not pick up their children after 5 or 18:00. Which school teaches after 5. Let us be responsible especially that these spoilt, town children are always a problem when left to themselves.
Mustafa you are not normal. Do you even know the interpretation of this so called sex party:
With a heavy heart let me say it in my mother language. It means UKUTOMBANA KWA CHINKUMBAWILE or UKUTOMBA NO KUTOMBWA KWA CHINKUMBAWILE.
May the Lord forgive he owner of the house and the irresponsible parents who could not pick up their children after 5 or 18:00. Which school teaches after 5. Let us be responsible especially that these spoilt, town children are always a problem when left to themselves.
This moral decadence has been championed by the actions of civil society – notice that they are so quiet when things like this happen. There is so much power given to the girl child – tipping the natural balance. The result being very high teen pregnancies – the girl is now in full control of what she wants to do – and experimentation being top on the list. Just wait – you will see where we are going.
Was this just a normal party turned orgy? What rights have these incompetent police got to be locking up juveniles!!
Ulikapuba iwe
Why am I a kapuba because am asking questions that you are to scared to ask? Okay Let’s just pray to White Jesus so that the evil in them disappears by simply just shouting AMEN.
Back in the 90s will used to have such parties and they were called House Parties “Kid n Play”…whenever a house was available. It was all style and dance…maybe today things have gone five notches up and these kids are having full orgies.
It is not clear what the real problem with this party was. Behaviour likely to bleach peace??!!! Were they yelling on loud speakers? How did they disturb the public? Was it in open air?
Jay Jay I understand your frustration arising from the perpetual incompetence of our police. I understand where you are coming from and you are justified. I know Jayjay is asking tough questions like the following:
1. Does finding an open condom equate finding a used condom?
2. Was there semen in those condoms?
3. If there was semen did the police conduct a forensic analysis to ascertain that indeed it was human semen? Further that it was ejaculated by those boys? And that there was not another party by older people earlier?
4. Did the police find some of those boys and girls tangled together in the ecstasy of the sexual act? This could include all manner of positions ranging from missionary, scissors, doggy style, woman on top, lesbian and gay, anal (another act against the order of…
Zambia is a “Christian nation” they do not like to ask tough questions…I like the sense of responsibility in these kids not supporting them but they know the dangers of unprotected sex in Europe especially UK where baby mothers are the norm because of lack of Sex Education in schools. They watch all these reality TVs where participants are okay to have unprotected sex with someone they have just met on live tv…the funny thing is you will never sex a condom ad. on mainstream TV before 22:00hrs or a Billboard.
*…you will never see…
Delinquent parents are the cause! Kulelela Bana pa ….. This is why responsible parents don’t take their children to schools that don’t punish pupils for fear of delinquent parents! Of course we are not talking about that punishment which leaves children physically disfigured. Children must be taught right from wrong and if it means spanking them, so be it! At the rate we are going with too many delinquent parents and their offspring, expect more HIV and STIs. Maybe GRZ is right on Mandatory HIV testing. A people without moral values deserve mandatory interventions to protect innocent citizens from infections and corruption of morals! What a Christian Nation devoid of Christian values! Sad!
Guess that’s their way of having fun.
God have mercy
These kids are bombarded with graphic details of their leaders sex lives. Every day they read about Siliya is having it off with lungu or some Congole chap, or Kaiser Zulu molesting a prostitute. To their impressionable minds this life of debauchery and other indecent acts are normal. If the president can have sex with a cabinet colleague why not them?! Besides who can say they have gone through primary and secondary school without sex? In Zambia? You can count them on the fingers of one hand.
On top of that Dora can go on holiday with someone’s boyfriend and not get sacked by her boss…so its okay for them. Kaizer can scr*w around and he gets a bonus!!
These are victims of foreign adopted concepts of gender and youthism which are totally at variance with our social /cultural values. Abash westernisation!
Its easy to blame the West…why you never blame them for brainwashing you with religion?
The problem is primarily with the parents of the juveniles. The Bible says train up a child in a way he must go when old he will not depart from it.Now that those boys and girls had a poor moral background, it may seem late to bring them in a right way.Even so, fasting with strong prayers in loving grace of our Redeemer those change can change.