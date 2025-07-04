…Family, friends gather to show love to patriarch

By Benedict Tembo

Peter Chilufya Kasolo entered the Centenarian Club last Sunday as a true patriarch whose life has spanned generations.

The lifetime anniversary was worth the celebration for the man the family has now knighted.

Yes, Sir Peter! While his gaze may be a little delayed and the toll of age has had a say on his body mechanics, Sir Peter is a proud inter-generational figure, an oasis of knowledge and fountain of wisdom.

If there was one book he would write, it would be titled, “A crack at 100 years” or better still, “Secret of living for 100 years”.

So, on, June 28, 2025, family members converged on Lusaka to celebrate the life of Sir Peter.It was an auspicious occasion for thel children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, including relatives, friends and churchmates as they reflected on the unique bond they have each shared with the patriach.Sir Peter pulled four children of the Kasolo clan in one place.

In expressing gratitude for the influence of Sir Peter in their lives, the family, friends and well-wishers rolled out celebratory activities which started with a thanks-giving mass at St. Dominic’s Major Seminary in Lusaka to thank God for the gift of long life.

The three-panel of priests Father Justin Matepa, Father Francis Chanda Kasolo (grandson) and Father Nicholas Chisongo led the mass in honour of the patriarch.In his homily, Fr Matepa said Sir Peter’s birthday celebration coincided with the solemnity of St. Peter and St Paul, two of the foremost disciples of Jesus.He said what God has done for ‘Sir’ Peter was phenomenal.

“Today is a special day in a very significant way, it is a unique experience to be in the presence of someone who is 100 years old,” he said.



Fr. Matepa said most tributes are given to people when they are dead but ‘sir’ Peter was receiving his flowers while alive, describing it as a magnificent occasion.“Thank you Lord for the life of bashikulu (grandfather). We want to say thank you Lord. God wished it to be special for him. It is God who makes it,” Fr. Matepa said.He praised Sir Peter for his great legacy which he has passed on to his children and grandchildren.

“You have taught us how to be parents, how to forgive, how to reconcile, how to counsel one another,” Fr. Matepa said.

He hailed Sir Peter for having been a true teacher in classrooms and outside classrooms.

Fr. Matepa described Sir Peter as a “teacher of life experience. Values he has shown us, moreso values of Christian faith.”

Sir Peter is a devout Catholic who was very connected to Mpika Diocese and has attended almost every ordination.

He said being a proclaimer of faith, the gift of longevity was his portion, hence the thanksgiving service in honour of Sir Peter.

“This is the day the Lord has made. This has been a great day for all of us, celebrating the life of a father, uncle, grandfather, he has given all,” Fr. Matepa declared.

He challenged congregants to embrace hard work and being prayerful.Fr. Chanda Kasolo who is celebrating 25 years of his priesthood said ‘sir’ Pius was his mentor, spiritual director and prayer warrior.He said Sir Peter’s love for God and the Catholic Church was unwavering as he devoted most of his time reading church documents.

Fr Kasolo said the patriarch also followed events at the Vatican religiously. During the reign of John Paul II, Sir Peter cracked a joke that he had written a letter to Cardinal Joseph Alois Ratzinger urging him to be strong in case the opportunity to become Pope arose. It turned out that that cardinal Ratzinger became Pope Benedict following the death of John Paul II.

Several family members travelled from Mpika, Chinsali and Kasama to celebrate the patriarch’s 100th birthday.

Other family members travelled from Liverpool in the United Kingdom (Yande Kasolo with her husband) while Yande’s well-wishers travelled from Dubai.

After the thanksgiving service which was attended by former ministers of Finance Margaret Mwanakatwe and Bwalya Ng’andu, veteran broadcaster Frank Mutubila, the celebrations shifted to the Hotel Intercontinental for luncheon and cutting of the cake.

It was also an opportunity for family members, children and grandchildren to pay their tributes to the man who sacrificed for their well-being.

Grandchildren praised Sir Peter for the great sacrifices, caring and guidance he made for their parents, which has shaped many generations in Zambia and beyond.

They gave befitting tributes to an exceptional human being

Brigadier General (retired) Chishimba Lumbwe whose book “Ukuli Insoke Takufwa Muntu” (where there is warning, nobody dies),” which explained various diseases in Bemba, wished the patriarch an extra ordinary birthday.

Sir Peter was 90 years old when he translated the “Ukuli Insoke Takufwa Muntu.”

He also worked on a Book with the Catholic Church teaching how to sing hymns in church.

The eight children – seven men and one woman Pascal Chanda Kasolo (former Permanent Secretary), Eric Mwamba Kasolo, Pius Chilufya Kasolo, Anthony Kunda Kasolo, Francis Chisaka Kasolo, Maria Kapambwe Kasolo, Joseph Bwalya and Shula- Shimuchemwa Kasolo.

Due to their father’s influence, most of them pursued professions he advised them to take.

Chanda Kasolo is a political scientist/ Chartered Accountant, Mwamba is teacher (like father), Pius is an economic geologist, Anthony was an educationist before he became a lawyer, Francis is an infectious disease physician-cum-clinical virologist, Maria, a former diplomat is an Executive Assistant, Joseph is management Accountant while Shula is a land surveyor.

The eight children were led in paying tributes to the patriarch by the first born, Chanda Kasolo.

“Everyone of us has been very well educated dad. Everyone is well married by you. We are all born from one mother (Emmerentiana Bwalya Kasano Kakokota),” Chanda said.

He said their only woman in the family Maria has been the missing mother who has been there for their father – bringing happiness to him.

Chanda also hailed the role the brothers have been playing by looking out for their father while the diaspora-based family members have also been handy in repatriating life-saving drugs during their father’s illness.

A long standing civil servant, ‘sir’ Peter retired as a Principal at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in 1979, yes, 1979.

Some of the prominent Zambians he taught were late President Michael Chilufya Sata, late Supreme Court Judge Mathews Chaila, Former Auditor General, Frederick Siame, late FAZ president Evaristo Kasunga and former Zesco Limited Human Resource Manager Honorius Chilufya.