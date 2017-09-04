Striker Riyad Mahrez has joined Algeria for Tuesdays 2018 World Cup Group B qualifier at home in Constantine against Zambia.
Mahrez skipped the first leg match on September 2 that Algeria lost 3-1 to return to England on August 31 where he attempted but failed to secure a summer transfer deadline move from Leicester City to Chelsea.
The 2016 African Player of The Year landed in Constantine on Sunday to link-up with his teammates who flew directly there from Lusaka on a charter flight after Saturdays match at National Heroes Stadium.
Mahrez’s return is a big boost for Algeria who are bottom of Group B on 1 point at the halfway stage of the qualifiers.
Zambia 2nd on 4 points in a group Nigeria was leading on 9 points before Monday evenings away game against 3rd placed Cameroon in Yaounde.
we just have to win.
We got what it takes to win! Just remain focused boys! Get them strong on the break with your fast game attacking hard right in the eighteen. Don’t give them rest, ni bangwele! They are home and the pressure is on them! Remember also not to concede imeediately after scoring. Discipline!
Dennis Liwewe said of Ivory Coast, they have the names but we BETTER!
BBC Sports 4 Sep 2017
Cameroun 1-1 Nigeria Final.
African champions Cameroon cannot qualify for the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia after a 1-1 draw with Nigeria in Yaounde on Monday.
The result means Cameroon have just three points from four matches and can no longer finish top of Group B.
Nigeria took the lead after 30 minutes through Moses Simon after the ball broke to him in the area.
Cameroon equalised in the 75th minute as substitute Vincent Aboubakar scored from the penalty spot.
The other fourth round match in this group sees Algeria host Zambia in Constantine on Tuesday.
A win for Zambia will take them to seven points just three behind Nigeria with two games to play while Algeria must win to keep alive any slim hopes they still have of going to Russia.
To keep alive our hopes Zambia has to beat Algeria because Nigeria who have gained one point today can only be caught by Zambia if Zambia get three points in Algeria
Interesting but let the petition be HEARD