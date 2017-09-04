Striker Riyad Mahrez has joined Algeria for Tuesdays 2018 World Cup Group B qualifier at home in Constantine against Zambia.

Mahrez skipped the first leg match on September 2 that Algeria lost 3-1 to return to England on August 31 where he attempted but failed to secure a summer transfer deadline move from Leicester City to Chelsea.

The 2016 African Player of The Year landed in Constantine on Sunday to link-up with his teammates who flew directly there from Lusaka on a charter flight after Saturdays match at National Heroes Stadium.

Mahrez’s return is a big boost for Algeria who are bottom of Group B on 1 point at the halfway stage of the qualifiers.

Zambia 2nd on 4 points in a group Nigeria was leading on 9 points before Monday evenings away game against 3rd placed Cameroon in Yaounde.