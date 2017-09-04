Zambia have an opportunity to move within three points of leaders Nigeria in Group B of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers if they beat Algeria away in Constantine on Tuesday night.

Bottom of Group B side Algeria (1 point from three games) will hosts 2nd placed Zambia in a 21h30 kickoff in a match both sides must win to stay in contention.

Zambia have 4 points, six behind Nigeria who were held to a 1-1 away draw by 3rd placed Cameroon on Monday night in Yaounde.

That result ended Cameroon’s 2018 World Cup hopes with two games left on 3 points.

Zambia head into their match with Algeria on a high following a convincing 3-1 home win on Saturday in Lusaka.

“It will not be easy playing against a big team at their home where everyone will be there for them,”Zambia coach Wedson Nyirenda said.

“But I think we have the character to get a win.”

Zambia will be chasing history on Tuesday seeking a debut away win over Algeria who have won all three home games against Chipolopolo.

But Zambia are unbeaten in their last six matches since losing 3-1 to Zimbabwe in the 2017 Cosafa Cup finals last July in South Africa with five wins and a draw.

One of the key catalysts during Nyirenda’s best run since his appointment last September has been striker Brian Mwila of Platinum Stars in South Africa who has scored four goals in three matches including a brace in the first leg against Algeria.

Mwila, who has 7 goals in eight matches overall for Zambia in 2017,is again expected to lead Chipolopolo charge as they seek their second Group B victory.

Victory will be paramount as Zambia head into their penultimate Group B date away to Nigeria on October 7 in what could define their 2018 qualifier destiny should Chipolopolo triumph in Constantine on September 5.