Nkana are 3rd on the Faz Super Division table after a resounding 4-0 home win over second from bottom Real Nakonde at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe on Saturday.

The record 12-time champions jump from 6th to 3rd to improve after last Saturday’s 0-0 away draw at Lumwana Radiants.

Shaderick Musonda took home the ball after scoring a hattrick when he initially put Nkana 1-0 into halftime with a 22nd minute penalty.

Musonda doubled his tally in the 69th and 75th minutes.

The debutants then gifted Nkana an own goal in the 77th minute when Nakonde defender Shawn Oduro deflected Harrison Chisala’ effort into his own net.

Nkana have 48 points, two behind leaders Zanaco and 2nd placed Green Buffaloes who meet in top two tie-breaker in a Lusaka derby showdown on Sunday in a lunchtime kickoff at Nkoloma Stadium.

And Nkana have displaced Power Dynamos from 3rd position.

Power drop to 4th and stand still on 47 points after a 1-0 away loss at Konkola Blades to lose their third game of the season.

Third from bottom Blades collected their sixth league win of 2017 thanks to a 47th minute goal by Victor Mubanga.

Week 28 Results

Mufulira Wanderers 3 Nkwazi 1

Nakambala Leopards 0 Lusaka Dynamos 0

Nchanga Rangers 1 Kabwe Warriors 2

City of Lusaka 0 Napsa Stars 3

Green Eagles 0 Buildcon 2

Konkola Blades 1 Power Dynamos 0

Nkana 4 Real Nakonde 0

17/09/2017

13h00:Green Buffaloes-Zanaco

15h00:Red Arrows-Forest Rangers

19/09/2017

Zesco United-Lumwana Radiants