The Basic Education Teachers Union of Zambia (BETUZ) says it will not defend any teacher that will be disciplined for forging professional and academic qualifications.

BETUZ Spokesperson Kabika Kakunta says the Union will allow the law to take its course and that the union will not interfere.

Mr. Kankuta says the revelations have dented the image of the teaching profession but assured the country that the processes of getting rid of bad elements have already started.

He was speaking when he featured on SEVEN Days Today a TV 2 News and Current affairs Programme.

Mr. Kankuta commended the Teaching Service Commission for being on top of things in addressing the issue of teachers with fake qualifications.