Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya says government is determined to increase staffing levels in health institutions to provide equitable and quality health care services to all citizens.

Dr. Chilufya says with the upgrading and construction of new health facilities, government is putting up measures to open new training institutions and introducing new programmes in medicine.

He explains that this is in line with the Ministry of health’s emphasis to shift from a predominately curative service to one that looks more into promotion of health and well-being of people as well as prevention of disease.

Dr. Chilufya was speaking in a speech read for him by Southern Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Douglas Ngimbu at the 4th Southern Province Combined Graduation Ceremony for nurses and midwives.