

Football association of Zambia (FAZ) secretary General Ponga Liwewe says there is at the moment no law in the country which regulate the number of foreign players a local club can have.

ZANIS sports reports Liwewe to have stated in a telephone interview today that his association does not have any legal impediment regulating the number of foreign players a local football club can have.

We as FAZ did not come up the law on this issue at the beginning of the 2017 season and the season is almost coming to an end, he said.

.

“But before the beginning of the next season league we will try to put something in place so that things are done in an orderly manner in regard to foreign players in the country,” he said.

The FAZ Secretary General pointed out that the association will next year ensure that it engages all its stakeholders before coming up with the law so that no one will feel left behind.

Liwewe further said that it is good to have foreign players in the country but there is supposed to be a way of regulating how many players a club can have.

A number of football teams in the country particularly in the KCM/FAZ premier league have this season engaged a number of foreign players which has intensified competition of the game.

Meanwhile a soccer fan of Meanwood residential area Kambani Phiri says the increase in the number of foreign players in the country is an indication that the Zambian league is improving and becoming more competitive.

“This is very good has it can contribute significantly to the development of football in the country,” he says adding that “ football can be used as a source of income for the country as it is in some of foreign countries where government generate a lot of revenue from soccer.”

He further pointed out that it is up to FAZ to ensure that they come up with good policies which will regulate the foreign players as soon as possible so that there can be order in the football industry.