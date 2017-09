Four players from Zesco United’ s 2017 Caf Confederation Cup quarterfinal opponents SuperSport United have been summoned for Bafana Bafana 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying duty.

Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, striker Bradley Grobler including defenders Morgan Gould and Clayton Daniels have been named for next months Group D home qualifier against Burkina Faso.

The quartet featured in SuperSport ‘s starting XI against Zesco in that quarterfinal, first leg home match that finished 0-0 on September 15 in Pretoria.

Meanwhile, SuperSport arrive this Friday ahead of Saturday’s final leg,quarterfinal match at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.