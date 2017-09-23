The Secretary to the Cabinet Office last evening held a farewell cocktail for the Deputy Secretary to cabinet Peter Kasanda after his 40 years in Public Service.

Speaking during the occasion , Secretary to the Cabinet Roland Msiska described Mr. Kasanda said a leader with so much integrity and dignity whose gap will truly be felt.

“If we could be 50 percent of what Kasanda is, this country would have reached great heights as this man served this country with great integrity and discipline,” Mr. Msiska stated.

And Different Permanent Secretaries from Ministries passed their gratitude with Mr. Kasanda stating they will never forget his dedication and commitment towards work.

And Acting Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs Tobias Chomba stated that Mr. Kasanda was a man who was strict to punctuality, a man that cultivated team work and shaping people into committed civil servants.

Mr. Chomba said this in a speech read for him by Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director Isabelle Lemba, at the same event.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kasanda thanked the Secretary to the cabinet office and the country at large for according him the opportunity to diligently serve the country.

He further urged the people in Public Service to operate effectively as they only have one Zambia and that they is need to be well disciplined and avoid any corrupt practices.

Ambassador Kasanda started his career in the Public Service on the 1st of December 1965 where he was appointed as administrative officer in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, having graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of Rhodesia and Nyasaland.

He was later appointed as Private Secretary at State House and due to his good quality of work and commitment to duty, Kasanda was appointed Ambassador- Special duties in 1975, by the then first Republican President Kenneth Kaunda.

Ambassador Kasanda progressed rapidly through the ranks from the entry position of Administrative Officer to the position of Permanent Secretary in 13 years of service. Apart from that, he served as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, not once but twice.

During his tour of duty he served as ambassador in five foreign missions, which are Russia, Germany, France, China and the United States of America where he was Zambia’s permanent representative to the United Nations in New York.

He was recalled from retirement and appointed Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in October. After only one year of service, he was promoted to the position of Deputy Secretary to the cabinet (Administration) a position he held until September 2017.