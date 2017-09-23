Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Ms Kampamba Mulenga has said that the cabinet meeting held today was not to discuss Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili’s claims of corruption in Government.

In a statement made available to the media, Ms Mulenga, who is also the Government’s chief Spokesperson said that Saturday’s cabinet meeting was necessitated by the fact that the 2018 National Budget will be presented next Friday and it is inevitable that Cabinet meets to review and approve it.

Below is the full statement

Republic of Zambia

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services

STATEMENT BY THE MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND BROADCASTING SERVICES AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON, HON. KAMPAMBA MULENGA ON HON. CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI’S CLAIM

23rd September, 2017

Government finds Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili’s recent flurry of accusations against Government outlandish and a case of sour grapes.

Yesterday’s statement by Mr Kambwili that Cabinet was meeting to discuss his claims of corruption in Government was yet another example of an unsubstantiated claim by a former Minister who seems to be seeing things using new lenses after leaving Government.

Just to put the record straight – yes, Cabinet met today and to the uninitiated, it is not strange that Cabinet met today or that Cabinet met on a Saturday. Cabinet can meet any day and after today’s meeting there will be another meeting next week because Cabinet meets weekly as Mr Kambwili, an erstwhile Minister knows and can attest to.

Today’s meeting, to the contrary, was necessitated by the fact that the 2018 National Budget will be presented next Friday and it is inevitable that Cabinet meets to review and approve it.

Therefore, Mr Kambwili’s information was yet again misinformation meant to mislead the people of Zambia.

But being a Zambian, Mr Kambwili should know that Zambians are not gullible and they are good at sieving fibs from facts and very soon the MP’s political rhetoric will be ignored with the contempt it deserves if that is not already the case.

Many people have questioned why Mr Kambwili’s venom is being spat now when he never saw anything wrong when he served in Government, and they are right to question this sudden ill feeling about Government.

Rainbow Party General Secretary Wynter Kabimba is right when he is quoted in the media as saying Mr Kambwili will help the country if he backs his corruption allegations with evidence.

Government is saying if Mr Kambwili indeed has evidence, he should go to the relevant security wing so that his claims are investigated. It is not enough, as a seasoned politician, to scandalise people baselessly.

His Excellency the President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has already encouraged those with evidence over corrupt claims to report to the Anti-Corruption Commission but it seems Mr Kambwili finds greater joy in scandalising people through the media.

Mr Kambwili maybe a good news source for some media houses for now but it will not be long before they too realise how dangerous it is to follow the former Minister’s trajectory of defaming people because they will end up in court with him and he will not pay for their legal costs.