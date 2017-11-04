African giants Egypt will grace the 2017 COSAFA Under-20 Championship in Kitwe, Zambia to be staged from December 6-16.

COSAFA announced in a statement on Friday that Egypt and Uganda will be guest teams at the regional youth competition.

“North African powerhouse Egypt will be sending their crop of youngsters along with East African side Uganda, who have made great strides in senior football in the last few years,” COSAFA stated.

This willbe Egypt’s second trip to Zambia after making a group stage exit during the 2017 U20 AFCON in March.

Matches will be played at Kitwe’s Arthur Davies Stadium and Nkana Stadium.

Meanwhile, the draw for the first round group stages will be held next week with the 12 teams to be placed in three groups of four teams.

According to COSAFA, the group winners will then advance to the semifinals along with the best runner-up.

The 12 nations to compete at the 2017 COSAFA Under-20 Championships:

Angola

Egypt (guest)

Lesotho

Malawi

Mauritius

Mozambique

Namibia

South Africa

Swaziland

Uganda (guest)

Zambia

Zimbabwe