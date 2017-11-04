Nigerian based Omega Fire Ministries Founder Apostle Johnson Suleman has reacted sharply to the deportation of his Pastor from Zambia.
Suleman accused the Zambian government of always allowing foreigners to start big investments in the country, grow the investment and later deport them so that Zambians can inherit such investments.
In a statement he signed, the controversial clergyman warned that there would be repercussions for such actions.
Suleman noted that such actions by little countries like Zambia would drive away foreign investors from the country.
“If you fight my pastor, you are fighting me. And if you fight me, wait for the results, there will be problems.
“There will be reactions. It’s not the best thing to do. When you do this, you send signals around the world. I am saying this because I know they are watching me. There are people you touch and things will just spoil,” he said.
The Government of Zambia had given a Nigerian pastor, Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele of Omega Fire Ministries in Lusaka a 48-hour notice to leave the country.
The Zambian government said it decided not to renew the employment permit of the cleric because his conduct had divided the Omega Fire Ministries into two parties.
Chief Government Spokesperson Kampamba Mulenga said it was feared that with the Pastor’s continued stay in the country, the acrimony in Omega Fire Ministries could result into the breakdown and law and order.
She said Pastor Obesele was given 48 hours to leave the country, in accordance with the Immigration and Deportation Act number 18 of 2010.
She added that contrary to speculations, the Government has not closed Omega Fire Ministries and was not against Nigerian Pastors.
She added, “Omega Fire Ministries Headquartered in Nigeria is free to send a senior pastor to come and help reconcile the membership in Lusaka. Members of the church should avoid speculation and remain calm as matters are being dealt with the Church authority.”
You’ve heard for yourselves. These maroons are only upto milking from you. It’s business for them as usual. The bible doesn’t teach about revenge or threatsagainst your enemies. Now this self acclaimed man of God is prescribing amagedon on zambia for chasing his crook from the country.
“If you fight my pastor, you are fighting me. And if you fight me, wait for the results, there will be problems. That’s the man of talking.
This Pastor his face kwati chikwakwa! Bye.
The pastor just forgot the commandment of forgiveness. Forgive more than 75 x 75 times.
Zambians are a docile people they are being rap=d by their own leaders, Pastors in the name of religion
And now pastors are investors. Upnd cdres will support these crooks.
Zambia should simply learn from me PERIOD. I’ve away from Zed for almost 20 years and have mate so many nationalities. All the Nigerian I encountered through college, work or just those African parties, they’re only nice showing some brotherly love because whilst the focus on how they can make money out of you or even use your identity. Just don’t even know why Zedians are always desperate to do business with Nigerians, they’re so Pathetic to me.
I am actually disappointed with this “Man of God”. If he was sincere to himself, he should have thought before he leaped. Secondly, what does he consider a big and small country? According to the UN, there is no such thing as a big or small country and that’s why the voice of the US is the same as the voice of the smallest country that this Pastor may think about. At the UN, all countries are equal. Besides, if this Pastor thinks Nigeria is bigger than Zambia, why doesn’t he restrict his gospel to his country after all there are more than 160, 000,000 people in Nigeria, meaning, there are more sinners there than in Zambia, where we are only 16,000,000. There are more arguments to this Pastor! Respond to my argument and I will tell you more about your country including your infamous…
Iam disappointed by the Bishop you cant threaten the nation. The Bible you claim to be using says Vengeance is mine. So the spirit behind the some of these churches is not right.
Pray even for those that persecute you. Pray for your enemies. Pray for those that hate you for what does it benefit you if you pray only for those you like? Herein lays today’s Christian pastors. They are full of themselves as if by touching them they will invoke evil to befell you. It’s not the spirit of love in fact they don’t have the Spirit in them but greedy. Too self. Ego. You touch their ego they sermon God to bring calamity on you. Touch not the anointed! Really? Where are the fruits of the Spirit in them to begin with?
Why not saying if you fight my Pastor, you are fighting God????? Why saying you are fighting me??????
Because in this case, they are ACTUALLY fighting the Bishop so God is not involved.
Imagine. These chaps are just satanists. How can a pastor be talking about revenge instead of forgivenwas?? And since when did church become an investment?? So to these conmen pastors, church is all about profit?? Rubbish no wonder me I don’t believe in these pente conmen idi.ots who call themselves profits
Sumaili, Bishops Imakandon and Joshua Banda are the ones behind this confusion. The latter two don’t want competition from foreign pastors. Banda being a known PF cadre is killing two birds with one stone. What a shame!
Those Pastors close to Lazy Lungu remind me of the the Irish Mafia collaborating with the FBI back in the 60s…using the govt to crush competition!
Religion is not for you Afrikans..we are above religion!!
Fine then concentrate on your so called big country Nigeria. We are not scared of your little threats sir Zambia is covered by the blood of Jesus Christ. Actually we return to the sender any evil threats against Zambia. By the way if you a
Fighting Zambia you are fighting against the entire host of HEAVEN so watch out bwana
We care little for this pastor who teaches “sowing the seed” all the time.
The so called Bishop is a fo0l.chakubaba because your fake pastor was deported.
Which investment did you bring to Zambia when you depended on our Zambian church member’s offering and tithe.IS OFFERING AND TITHE YOU COLLECT ON BEHALF OF GOD FROM ZAMBIANS YOUR INVESTMENT?wonders will never end in life!!ONLY A FO0L CAN SUPPORT THIS NONSENSE FROM THESE USELESS MEN OF GOLD!!
That’s the default reaction of Nigerians …they always like to belittle other Africans as “lesser nations”
But can you compare Nigeria and Zambia? Is it not the truth. Just let this PF govt not involve itself in religious matters. Shame!
Have you ever heard America call other nations “little nations”? What is Nigeria?
All these socalled moneygreedy pastors,prophets,preachers should be shot to the moon……
There’s no need for another Nigerian to come and try reconcile this local Church. Their founder has already insulated us as a Country and has already revealed that to them its just business and not spiritual growth
Can’t we just get rid of RELIGION, a human invention possibly the biggest con ever?!!
Comment# 8.1
True you can’t compare Zambia and Nigeria!
But mostly bcoz
1. Nigerians are criminals everyone in the world knows that
2. Average Nigerians are much poorer than the average Zambians.
3. On average and by population ratio Nigerians are less educated than Zambians as Zambia’s literacy is much higher than Nigeria’s. Zambia is 13th most literate country in Africa while Nigeria is #35.
4. Nigerians are intolerant of other nationalities
5. More Nigerians are in foreign nails across the world than any other country.
6. 69% more Nigerians are jobless compared to Zambians
7. 12% higher infant mortality than zambia
8. 66% more murders than Zambia
9. Even if Nigeria has a big population most of their people have no food.
Nigeria is listed as one of the countries with the highest rated of malnutrition in the world.
Much of Christian activities are a HOAX add no value.
Even by Human development index generally we are by far much better off than these pompous Nigerians.
That is there are so many millions of criminals from there coming Zambia to get a more decent living they can’t get back home.
And there are no Zambians in Nigeria or else where as economic refugees or beggars.
I tried to post above msg with a link but was censored by LT.
Search for human development index on Google and choose the Wikipedia result.
if the pastor was a terrorist i would support deporting him within 48 hrs; i don’t like Nigerians because they have lot of conmen but deporting someone within 48 hrs is not good; Government should just make it clear to these economic pastors that their visas will not be renewed after 2 years and that no church offering money should be externalized to their church headquarters because the church is not a business.
what problem is he talking about I don’t like people who threatens our country, is he a terrorist or is connected to boko haram these people are hear for business and not for preaching and save souls.
Ok conman Apostle, then we shall just shut down your con church in Zambia. …kikikikikiki.
Ash sorry, under5 will not happy with government. He may hold another press briefing today to denounce the deportation. After all to under5 it’s “my enemy’s enemy is my ally”, that the enemy is against his country does not matter, you saw it with Mmembe. Stephen Sackur also mentioned something similar when he asked under5 why he is fighting personal battles at the expense of helping to solve numerous problems affecting millions of citizens in his country.
Yes zambia is country with small population but peaceful better that way than big nigeria with bigger problems , Nigerians are every where in the world and doing the unthinkable .
People hate them every where and talk of evil about them really what is the advantage , well the are also good people from the great nigeria but there is a negatve tag around their neck .
I wonder if it is good for a man of God to start fighting nations because they tell him to go , men of God have spiritual warefare to fight not governments of men .
I concur
Because of your deported pastor, Zambia is now a little country.
Suleiman, your tone is audibly capitalistic!
Since when have pastors become investors? This is how foreign fake men of God arr taking us for granted.But I also blame our zambian attitude. Most of us are manipulatef into believing that these pastors will bring prosperity and healing in our lives when they pray for us. Their teaching is about prosperity only when you sow. These guys are trained to alinr their teaching with money. Let’s pprn our eyes Zambians.
Don’t be in a hurry to comment on things you don’t know and have no revelation on. It’s not Man who appoints a Pastor but God. Spiritual things are spiritually discerned. I get surprised how some people have the appetite to insults Men of God. Are you not afraid of God’s wrath? Remember Mirriam and Aron on Moses….Let every Man be a Lier and God be true. I rest my case here.
Zambia has its own pastors. Let the Government be like Saudi Arabia and only allow Zambian clerics.
You must be one of the id.iots believing in these come you call profits. Don’t even involve God. These id.iots you call pastors appoint themselves & there in these preaching for money not God. Look at this Suleman conman, he calls church investment. To them its about profit. So work id.iot. You are still sleeping
Pastor James, for your information, is one of the pastors from Nigeria. Only a dull person like him can accept the crap he has written.
In Nigeria they come from shanty towns.The first thing they do when they arrive in Zambia is to look for accommodation in Kabulonga, knowing that Zambians, who are believers in Nigerian messages of sowing a seed will pay the rentals.
It is time you opened your eyes or else you will continue being cheated and insulted by kaponyas who anoint themselves as messengers of the most high God.
Prougly Zambian whether small poor. To hell with the fake paster
Prougly what? but I agree to hell with all these pastors,preachers,prophets etc…..
This disgraced so called bishop why do you send your corrupt pastors to zambia a little country? why do you not send them to Maiduguri your northern state that needs a lot of development and christian work? Shame on you? you are the ones doing business in the name of God. If you want to do business in Zambia come as an investor not as a pastor to preach the word of God. South Africa has been trying these Nigerian pastors who come in the name of religion just to sleep with young girls in the church. Bishop who ever they call you in Nigeria tone down. Zambia is not nigeria, it may be small but we have working institutions so keep your pastors and arrogance in Nigeria.
Pastor or Investor….is Red or is Black?
Busy blackmailing people unfortunately you can’t blackmail the whole country…its time to go back to your country.
I don’t blame him, he’s just following in HH’s feet.
The clergy have lost their reason to be. Just the reaction of the church leadership speaks volumes of who the really are. Biliweya Zambian!!!
We have Laws here.
Good riddance.
We do not need Nigerian Pastors to teach us the ways of the Bible.
Nigerians are just CROOKS.
Revisit all Nigerian Visas including that Dangote Cement Factory.
Look at what they have done to South Africa.
John Kani prominent South African writer says something like if this Jesus thing is true. …
@HaJayJay what is wrong with your Namwala mentality?
Please pastor, next time don’t leave a “Big country” for a “Small country.”
So we have to import Pastors from a Country that tops the world in having the highest number of crooks? The number of Nigerians who are in other countries is likely more than 15 million. Immigration officers everywhere INCLUDING in Nigeria itself get very excited when they are handed a Nigerian Passport. They are the gold standard of crookedness which had to have a code 419.
So whatever these charlatans set up in Zambia was not a church but an investment. You do not set up a church and expect a worthy monetary return because the only money you could make is just enough for upkeep and spreading the gospel. Remember the other thief who was deported, Andrew Serr 1, the miracle money con artist?
I would be happy if ALL Nigerian clergymen are deported. Let the Zambians STEAL from among…
Yes, Zambia is a little and confused failed state!
You must be a UNPD cadre. Bitter idi.ot. You will die in opposition chi.kolor
Ka ayeko, nabaleya kumwabo. Ok ngachakwebati we are a small country finshi alelila and why all the bitterness? Whatever the state of our country, it’s beautiful. Proud to be Zambian. Ala!
it’s very strange…the same tactics bishop banda and imakando are using to make money from poor gullible docile zambians is the same way this guy has is being doing it… in fact imakando goes to preach in Nigeria, now he has a jet.Infact the two are fighting for numbers to fill their churches which translates into more money in his pocket…it’s a pity members of his church were going to benefit if he was deported…it’s sad. who has the last laugh now? not God but elders of that church and govt.
Nigerians they even take their arrogance to the pulpit. When did god give his ‘disciples’ the right to threaten small countries?
“you fight my pastor, you are fighting me. And if you fight me, wait for the results, there will be problems.”
That statement belongs to witchcraft not to the bible
Gospel is a commission, not to equate to investment. You want detailed explanation, ask me.