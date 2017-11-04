

Nigerian based Omega Fire Ministries Founder Apostle Johnson Suleman has reacted sharply to the deportation of his Pastor from Zambia.

Suleman accused the Zambian government of always allowing foreigners to start big investments in the country, grow the investment and later deport them so that Zambians can inherit such investments.

In a statement he signed, the controversial clergyman warned that there would be repercussions for such actions.

Suleman noted that such actions by little countries like Zambia would drive away foreign investors from the country.

“If you fight my pastor, you are fighting me. And if you fight me, wait for the results, there will be problems.

“There will be reactions. It’s not the best thing to do. When you do this, you send signals around the world. I am saying this because I know they are watching me. There are people you touch and things will just spoil,” he said.

The Government of Zambia had given a Nigerian pastor, Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele of Omega Fire Ministries in Lusaka a 48-hour notice to leave the country.

The Zambian government said it decided not to renew the employment permit of the cleric because his conduct had divided the Omega Fire Ministries into two parties.

Chief Government Spokesperson Kampamba Mulenga said it was feared that with the Pastor’s continued stay in the country, the acrimony in Omega Fire Ministries could result into the breakdown and law and order.

She said Pastor Obesele was given 48 hours to leave the country, in accordance with the Immigration and Deportation Act number 18 of 2010.

She added that contrary to speculations, the Government has not closed Omega Fire Ministries and was not against Nigerian Pastors.

She added, “Omega Fire Ministries Headquartered in Nigeria is free to send a senior pastor to come and help reconcile the membership in Lusaka. Members of the church should avoid speculation and remain calm as matters are being dealt with the Church authority.”