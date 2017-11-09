Cleo Ice Queen carries through her melodic side of rap with this smash hit titled “XO Fever”

The contagious song was produced by Zambian super producer Kekero. The video was creatively directed by Ice Queen herself, shot and edited by Dj Lo of Reel Studios.

Choreography by dancers Frank Sinya and Chaka Chellah

Dancers of the Zoca dance group – Amanda Lee Kruger, Bupe Chiwala, Temwa Mkandawire and Denise Simon Cameos from the Trippy hippy group of Zambia.

Fire dancers and jugglers; Barefeet theatre Zambia MUA; Diamantes Mobile MakeUp Wardrobe: HausOfHaze and Lydia designs

BY KAPA187