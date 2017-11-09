The Zambia Under-20 bench led by head coach Mumamba Numba has announced a 45 member provisional team for next month’s COSAFA Cup on home soil.

The 2017 COSAFA Under-20 Cup takes place from December 6-16 in Kitwe with Zambia as defending champions.

Numba has promoted several youngsters from the Under-17 team that won the COSAFA Cup earlier in the year.

According to team manager Mwansa Kapyanga, the provisional squad will regroup on Sunday in Lusaka.

Zambia won the 2016 edition after overcoming hosts South Africa in the final in December.

The hosts are in Group A where they will play Swaziland, Uganda and Malawi.

FULL LIST

(GOAL KEEPERS)

Danny Sikanyika (Lusaka Dynamos), Ben Mwale (Zanaco), Bradley Mweene ( LusakaYouth Academy), Prince Bwalya (Green Buffaloes), Emmanuel Mphasi Emmanuel Mphasi (Golden Celtic)

(DEFENDERS)

Jack Chisha (Young Zesco), Justine Mwanza (Young Nkana), Poncilio Kapampa (Kabwe Warriors) Hillary Mwiinga (Red Arrows), Joseph Phiri (Kamwala Academy), Kasonde Mulenga (National Assembly), Chrispin Kawezya (Malalo Police), Andrew Phiri (Kafue Celtic), Jonathan Kapelembe (Romeki), Victor Kasokola (Konkola Blades), Godfrey Mwila (Kamwala Academy), Christopher Katongo (Kasama United Youth), Kingsley Hakwiya (Kansanshi High School), Dalitso Banda (Young Zanaco).

(MIDFIELDERS)

Jonathan Tembo (Gomes), Dauti Silwimba (Young Zesco), Kelvin Kapumbu (Lumwana Radiants), Godfrey Chanda (Green Buffaloes), Ngosa Sunzu (Napsa Stars), Kunda Nkandu (Zanaco), Musonda Kalale (Chambeshi FC), Mukuka Chanda (Gomes), Harry Milanzi (Young Green Buffaloes), Benson Kolala (Nchanga Rangers), Jimmy Hamanzuka (National Assembly), Niza Simutenda (Mphande Youth Academy), John Mulalangabo, Michael Kafusha (Kasama United Youth), Muma Mumba (Zamcoal Diggers), Prince Mumba (Kabwe Warriors), Clinton Lubula (Kabwata Dynamos), Alex Bulaya (Nakambala Leopards)

(STRIKERS)

Lameck Banda (Nkwazi), Gamphani Lungu (National Assembly), Martin Njobvu (Nchanga Rangers), Christopher Phiri (Kafue Celtic), George Nyimbili (Young Zanaco), Damiano Kola (Zanaco), Francisco Mwepu (Chambeshi FC), Paul Mwachisemu (Kafue Celtics)