By Venus N Msyani
In a democracy, scrutiny is not a threat; it’s a necessity. President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent remarks equating public criticism with hatred risk mischaracterizing legitimate dissent as something malicious. It’s a disservice not only to the critics but to the democratic ideals that brought him to power.
On June 24, 2025, during a meeting with civil society organizations, President Hichilema lamented that, unlike his predecessors, he is viewed with suspicion and malice. His remarks came in response to widespread criticism over his administration’s intent to amend the Zambian Constitution ahead of next year’s general elections. He expressed frustration, claiming that previous administrations amended the constitution during election years without facing the same backlash.
While it’s true that UNIP, MMD, and PF each altered the constitution during their time, it’s misleading to invoke these precedents as a justification. Zambians elected Hichilema not to replicate the past, but to break from it, to fix what was broken, not to follow the same path.
Amending the constitution in an election year is a sensitive and consequential act. Citizens have every right to question its timing and motive. That’s not hatred; it’s democratic engagement, which should be welcomed, not condemned.
The president’s claim that he is judged differently, or more harshly, raises concerns. Whether intended or not, it implies that criticism may be driven by personal or even regional bias. This kind of narrative is dangerous. It shifts attention away from policy substance and toward emotional deflection. It invites division when what the country needs is unity.
Critics are not attacking President Hichilema because of who he is; they are challenging what he’s doing. That distinction matters. When citizens raise their voices, they do so out of a desire to protect democratic processes, not to undermine them.
Unfortunately, this is not the first time Hichilema’s administration has deflected criticism by pointing to past governments. This “they did it too” defense dilutes accountability and contradicts the spirit of change that Hichilema promised. It’s not leadership, it’s deflection.
Zambia must not normalize constitutional manipulation as part of its political cycle. If every administration justifies its actions based on historical precedent rather than principle, then progress becomes impossible. We end up in a loop, amending, undoing, amending again, without ever strengthening the foundation of our democracy.
To be clear: the opposition to constitutional amendments is not a personal attack on the president. It’s a call for caution, transparency, and long-term thinking. Zambians don’t hate their leaders; they hold them accountable. It’s a legacy of civic responsibility that should be honored, not misinterpreted.
President Hichilema has a rare opportunity to lead differently, to break the cycle, to build trust through humility and open dialogue. But that will only happen if he hears criticism not as an insult, but as an invitation to improve.
Democracy flourishes not when voices are silenced, but when they are heard. Scrutiny is not a threat in a healthy democracy; it’s a necessity. President Hakainde Hichilema has the wrong interpretation. Criticism is not synonymous with hatred.
Your premise is wrong in the sense that it is one sided. You provided a one sided argument in favor of the critics. Why didn’t Zambians stand up to correcting the previous governments on constitutional amendments? You didn’t even try to answer that question. You’ve dismissed HH’s argument without explaining his viewpoint. Balance your writing, apply comparative analysis, otherwise you’re doing the same thing that you’re saying HH is doing. Just looking at things from your own perspective.
Why didn’t Zambians protest in the previous government’s amendments to the constitution if the methods were wrong? But somehow today UPND is wrong in doing the same exact things? Common sense doesn’t tell you that UPND had the audacity to do it because there is precedent? It’s common sense! Do you think if Zambians had protested in the previous attempts that UPND could have done the same thing? Use logic, not emotions or political persuasion.
The argument that we voted to break the cycle is extremely unrealistic. Imagine you had a child that is naughty and he is in and out of prison. Then you have another child after and you tell the younger child you’re disappointed with him because you expected him to break the cycle of his brother’s behavior, that’s a far fetched unrealistic assumption and expectations. There is completely no logic in that whatsoever. IT SIMPLY SHOWS YOU HAVE A DIFFERENT STANDARD FOR THIS CHILD WHICH YOU DID NOT APPLY TO THE OLDER CHILD.
With great power, comes greater responsibility.
The president is our servant. Giving us a service. If he chooses to be our master, he loses relevance. In the end he thinks he is hated when citizens are only calling for accountability and responsibleness. Leader_SHEEP is not easy. It requires self discipline, selflessness and self restraint, slowness to anger and willingness to be criticized. Less obvious but no less true, our lovely cherished spouses must too be objective advisors.