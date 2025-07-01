In a landmark achievement for Zambia’s energy sector, President Hakainde Hichilema yesterday officially commissioned the 100MW Chisamba Solar Power Plant in Central Province — the largest solar facility in the nation to date. The project represents a major stride toward Zambia’s goal of energy sovereignty and a clean energy transition, while reinforcing its climate commitments under international frameworks.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, President Hichilema hailed the plant as a milestone in sustainable development and a bold step in reducing the country’s dependence on hydropower, which has been increasingly vulnerable to unpredictable weather patterns caused by climate change.

“We were honoured and proud to commission the 100MW Chisamba Solar Power Plant today,” the President stated. “This is more than a power station — it is a symbol of our determination to build a resilient, low-carbon economy that empowers our people.”

While emphasizing the importance of the plant’s capacity and technological innovation, President Hichilema stressed that its true value lies in its impact on local communities.

“This project must first and foremost benefit our people. It should create meaningful employment, support local businesses, and enhance agricultural productivity through better irrigation and agro-processing,” he said. “That’s how development becomes inclusive and transformative.”

The President also called on the country’s youth to take pride in the project, describing the plant as a national asset that belongs to them.

“Own it. Protect it. Be inspired by it,” he urged. “Let this be a gateway to more technological innovation and a catalyst for youth engagement in the clean energy sector.”

The Chisamba Solar Power Plant is a flagship component of Zambia’s ambitious plan to install 1,000 megawatts of solar energy capacity by 2025. President Hichilema extended gratitude to Stanbic Bank Zambia Limited, a key partner in the financing and development of the project.

“Their commitment is helping turn our clean energy vision into reality,” he said.

With this commissioning, Zambia takes a decisive step toward diversifying its energy mix, reducing its reliance on traditional fossil fuels and hydroelectricity, and building climate resilience in the face of recurring droughts and energy shortages.

The President closed his remarks with a powerful reaffirmation of his administration’s commitment to energy independence and environmental responsibility:

“Zambia shall never again be held hostage by unpredictable weather patterns. We are building resilience, empowering communities, and lighting the path to a cleaner, brighter future for all.”

As the solar panels in Chisamba begin harvesting the sun’s energy, yesterday’s commissioning signals not just the birth of a power plant — but the dawn of a new era in Zambia’s energy journey.