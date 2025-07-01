Zambia has called for renewed global urgency in addressing development financing gaps, particularly in the global south, with five years left to meet the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Speaking ahead of the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FFD4), Zambia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Chola Milambo, urged UN Member States to commit to tangible reforms that will ensure equitable access to financial resources for developing nations.

“This conference is a crucial opportunity to address the financing gap that continues to hinder progress, especially in developing countries,”he added.

In a statement issued to Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) by First Secretary for Press, at the Zambian Embassy in Paris, France, Naomi Mweemba, Dr Milambo stressed that despite a global GDP exceeding $100 Trillion, over 700 Million people continue to live in extreme poverty.

The Ambassador further noted that infrastructure, healthcare, and education gaps are key issues for the global south.

And Dr Milambo emphasised that the outcomes of the conference will enhance access to financing at lower costs, aligning with President Hakainde Hichilema’s vision for affordable financing for developing countries.

He stated that the conference will serve as a platform to advocate for reforms in the international financial architecture, ensuring inclusivity and representation from all corners of the globe, as well as including small island states and least developed countries.