In a groundbreaking shift toward energy independence and economic self-determination, Zambia has secured a 26% equity stake in Angola’s Benguela (Lobito) oil refinery, signaling a new chapter in intra-African collaboration. The deal, announced by energy ministers from both countries, marks Zambia’s bold transition from a fuel-importing nation to a strategic co-owner in one of the continent’s most promising energy projects.

The refinery, currently under construction in Angola’s coastal city of Lobito, is expected to become operational by 2026. Its completion will be paired with the Lobito–Lusaka fuel pipeline, which will directly connect the refinery to Zambia—cutting transportation costs, reducing dependency on overseas imports, and enhancing fuel security for one of Southern Africa’s landlocked economies.

From Passive Consumer to Strategic Partner

Zambia’s participation in the refinery goes far beyond fuel procurement. By purchasing a 26% ownership stake, Zambia becomes an equity stakeholder in production and distribution—an unprecedented step for a country that has historically been at the end of the fuel supply chain. Energy Minister Peter Kapala described the move as “a turning point in our pursuit of energy sovereignty and regional value creation.”

“This isn’t just about fuel. It’s about control, ownership, and building an Africa that keeps its value chains on the continent,” Kapala said.

Energy Security Meets Economic Vision

With the new refinery and pipeline in place, Zambia stands to benefit from:

Lower fuel prices due to shorter supply routes

Job creation through refinery operations and pipeline maintenance

Reduced forex demand, as the need for fuel imports from Europe or the Gulf declines

Stronger regional trade, in alignment with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)

The deal also aligns with Africa’s broader push for local beneficiation—ensuring that natural resources are refined and processed locally, rather than being exported in raw form.

A Blueprint for a New Africa

The Zambia-Angola partnership reflects a new model of pan-African development: equity over aid, cooperation over dependency. It shifts the narrative from Africa as a recipient of foreign investment to Africa as a proactive investor in its own future.

“This is not just an oil deal,” said regional economist Dr. Naledi Mwamba. “It’s a test case in how African countries can break the cycle of dependency and lead on their own terms. If this model is adopted in agriculture, mining, and telecoms, it could rewrite the continent’s development story.”

Next Steps

The construction of the Lobito–Lusaka pipeline is expected to begin in early 2026, following the refinery’s commissioning. Financing agreements are reportedly being finalized between Zambia, Angola, and several regional financial institutions, with support from the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and the Development Bank of Southern Africa.

Zambia’s investment in Angola’s refinery is more than a strategic move—it’s a symbolic pivot. A pivot toward ownership. Toward African-led development. And toward a continent determined to create, refine, and distribute its own wealth.

As Zambia co-owns its energy future, it sends a message that’s louder than oil: Africa’s future is in African hands.