Cameroon coach Hugo Broos says the current Chipolopolo squad will be a force to reckon with in the near future.

Broos’ Cameroon on Saturday twice came from behind to force a 2-2 in the two sides last 2018 World Cup qualifying match played in Ndola.

“Zambia has made big progression. When I compare the game in Limbi, one year ago and I see how they played the qualification for the World Cup and how they played today against us,” the Belgian said.

Zambia recorded two wins, two draws and two defeats to finish runners up in Group B of the qualifiers,

“This is a young team with much talent. If they progress more they will become a very good team,” Broos said.

Zambia coach Wedson Nyirenda has been blending under-20 stars in the Senior squad.