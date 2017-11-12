Cameroon coach Hugo Broos says the current Chipolopolo squad will be a force to reckon with in the near future.
Broos’ Cameroon on Saturday twice came from behind to force a 2-2 in the two sides last 2018 World Cup qualifying match played in Ndola.
“Zambia has made big progression. When I compare the game in Limbi, one year ago and I see how they played the qualification for the World Cup and how they played today against us,” the Belgian said.
Zambia recorded two wins, two draws and two defeats to finish runners up in Group B of the qualifiers,
“This is a young team with much talent. If they progress more they will become a very good team,” Broos said.
Zambia coach Wedson Nyirenda has been blending under-20 stars in the Senior squad.
Kudos to Zambia. They have improved tremendously. I only don’t like their boastful coach. He talks too much.
Okay brother Loool.. I can see Nyirenda irritates you much
Mweene has done a lot for Zambia. Time has come for him to rest so that more agile hands can mind the goal.
Quite true – and I think Sunzu also. Donashano is hardworking, but we may need a younger agile player in that position. The Zambian National Team in a marvel to watch. Fashion Sakala needs to be loaded with passes so that he wears down defenses.