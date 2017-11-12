The Chipolopolo bench believes the experience gained from the failed 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign would be vital as the team continue with the 2019 Africa Cup qualifiers next year.

Zambia recorded two wins, two draws and two defeats to finish runners up in Group B with 8 points just behind group winners Nigeria.

Speaking after finishing the World Cup qualifiers with a 2-2 home draw against Cameroon on Saturday, Zambia deputy coach Aggrey Chiyangi said his side has picked cardinal lessons from the campaign.

“After playing these games it has taught the team lessons which we have to build on,” Chiyangi said.

“When we come to play the Africa Cup games it will be good for us because our team has tested how to play tough games and how to play against tough teams,” he said.

Chiyangi’s boss Wedson Nyirenda has been blending under-20 stars in the Senior squad.

“There is a lot of hope in our team. When we played the first games against Nigeria and Cameroon we were building a new team.”

“When you look at the team we have today most of the players are young and if you look at their performance is excellent,” Chiyangi said.

Meanwhile, the 2019 Africa Cup qualifying campaign resume next March with Zambia travelling to Namibia on day-two of the games.

Mozambique and Guinea-Bissau jointly lead Group K on three points each after winning their opening games against Zambia and Namibia respectively earlier in the year.