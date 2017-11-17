Part of Fairmount Hotel in Livingstone was on Friday evening on fire.
The fire which started at about 18:30 hours only affected the night club at the Hotel while the rest of the Hotel still remained intact.
Police say the value of damage caused has not yet been ascertained.
According to management of the Hotel, fire is believed to have started from an Aircon.
Police and other stakeholders will carry out an independent investigation to establish the cause of fire.
Quick action by fire fighters prevented the fire from spreading to the other part of the Hotel.
1 million USD fire Engine Featuring but it appears it was too late 🙁
Is that the wheel barrow to the rescue ? I think someone’s should let someone know it’s time to stop starting these fires. The 41 remaining wheel barrows are now being tested to justify their purchase.
How are investigations going into the Lusaka market fires?
I thought Jonathan promised to get to the bottom of it. Maybe he was drunk when he said it.
We expect more spectacular fires comming soon…..
Ok credit to the Fire fighters for containing it to the Nite Club 🙂
The party of fires at it Hagain! Thank God a visionary party is ready to handle confusion party.