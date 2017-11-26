COPPERBELT MINISTER Bowman Lusambo has castigated expelled Roan MP Chishimba Kambwili for abusing permits granted to him to hold party meetings . Mr Kambwili is alleged to have turned his meetings into political battlefield where has allegedly been issuing disparaging remarks and insulting president Lungu administration with impunity in place of addressing real issues facing the country.
And the Kabushi Law maker has announced that all the projects recently launched by President Lungu in the province are shaping up and progressing very well.
Mr Lusambo took a swipe at the embattled consultant of National Democratic Party(NDC) describing him as political noise maker. He stated that Mr Kambwili’s manoeuvres amounted to nothing but entertainment.
Addressing a multitude of journalists and party officials that filled a 400 seater capacity conference room at Protea Hotel, Mr. Lusambo stated ironically that the political party that could unseat President Lungu and the PF goverment is yet to be formed.
“We have one gentleman here on the Copperbelt by the name of Chishimba Kambwili. The gentleman is making empty noise and if he is popular as he claims we would have seen the activities in Luanshya because he is from Luanshya. He has failed to penetrate the Copperbelt because here we know him. we know that he is one of the dramatists, comedians we need In the political arena and we need him to entertain us”, said the minister
“Instead of taking president Lungu for a movie at arcades or at Fresh View Levy mall we have him (Kambwili) to entertain us and people are enjoying too because tapali eko engatutwala” added Mr Lusambo
The minister observed that whenever the president was visiting the province he focuses on developmental and real issues that affect the citizens.
“When the president visits this province he talks about development and real issues. But when we give him (Kambwili) permits to hold meetings he start attacking the president and Copperbelt minister. We will not allow lawlessness on the Copperbelt” he warned
Meanwhile, the minister has informed members of the press, and through them, the nation, that the construction of Copperbelt 400Km (C400) road, US$ 397 million Copperbelt International Airport, US$ 104 million Kafubu Water and Sewerage Company (KWSC), US$ 490 MILLION Water and Sanitation Project in Kafulafuta are progressing well and works are on course
So why are you consented about him, if he can’t take you anywhere. Are you feeling the heat bwana Minister?
This is what happens when you turn a sanitary pad into a writing pad,,,the case Bowman lusambo,,,, this guy should be selling mishanga on the street not making public statements as a minister,,,
His fists are itching …he knows no other way he is simply a kaponya in a suit!!
This is what brings down african countries the appointment of individuals with little academic and professional accomplishments. For those of you still claiming education is nothing thinkbof Kampyongo kaiser and lusambo. When you have a minster putting up potraits of himself around town complaining about one persons freedom of speech in a so called democracy you must start thinking hard. When you have a presidential advisor discharging a firearm in public and no one acts you must start worrying. Then you wonder why our country is the third hungriest in the world?
Ma permit yaba noko?
But kaponya Lusambo natumpa sana. So fuuucking annoying thug.
Jijijijijiji ati abusing permits,is this in the amended at heroes stadium constitution?
“The gentleman is making empty noise and if he is popular…”
You have just made him popular by paying attention to him. Drum-pan politics.
@chale
Kambwili is actually making sense not noise to a common man on the streen,,,, flying bat lungu and his champagne drinking gang are making noise
Hahaha. Ba Lusambo, are you going to slap him again?
Where is my favourite female babtist?? I miss her
These are wasted years my friend; we have fraudsters, thieves, kaponyas in Ministries and in State House!!
@Nyekese, Lusambo never slapped Kambwili, he can’t even beat him. Lusambo run away from Judge Ngoma when Lusambo nearly attacked Ba Sata.
Look at this door bouncer he knows no other way but brawn….I bet you the dumb foooool is busy calling CB Police Commisioner Charity Katanga shouting at her as if he is the IG….these are Lazy Lungu’s MMD empty tins!!
There is time for everything: time to be born and time to die, time to sow and time to harvest and it’s also true that there should be time to politic and time to work! Now until April 2021, it’s time to work. Those without work let them find something else to do. HH has completely destroyed our politics in Zambia simply because his losses are just too much.
Let’s focus on developing the nation between now and April 2021 and let the results do the campaigning when that time comes.
Kambwili lito.lefye. he is not worth holding a press conference for, you are just sinking to his level. A man who walks like he is looking for the nearest toilet (to use a newspaper).