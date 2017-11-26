The opposition UPND says it is dismayed that a suspect in the case of a missing UPND member, Sikaile Sikaile has been released by police without any explanation.

UPND Spokesman Charles Kakoma charged that this is highly suspicious.

He said Mr Sikaile has been missing for almost two months from his home in Lusaka.

Mr Kakoma said the family and UPND have been looking for Sikaile and established that he was last seen in Chisamba in the company of someone.

“This person was traced and apprehended. He was detained at Chisamba police station and found to be in possession of Sikaile Sikaile ‘s phone. He confessed doing business with Sikaile,” Mr Kakoma said.

“We have learnt wish shock that this prime suspect has been released by the police. As UPND, we demand an explanation from the police on what is happening. Where is Sikaile Sikaile? Why have they released the suspect? How did the suspect come in possession of Sikaile Sikaile’s phone? Where did the suspect leave Sikaile Sikaile as they were doing business?”

Mr Kakoma said the UPND is demanding answers to these and many other questions.

“Sikaile Sikaile was a politically exposed person. As a UPND member, he was very active and contributed a lot of articles on social media about the politics in this country. He was a university student who exercised his freedom of expression,” he said.

“Has his mysterious disappearance got to do with politics. Why are police acting in a manner that suggests that they are trying to cover up the case? The nation is owed an explanation by the police top command.”